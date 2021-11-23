Outdoor burning could be risky in the Emporia area Tuesday, because of high winds and low humidity.
The National Weather Service advised overnight of a “very high fire danger” during the afternoon for all of eastern Kansas. Gusts across the Flint Hills could reach 45 miles per hour. Yet the south breeze will be relatively warm, with the afternoon high forecast at 66 degrees.
The weather service removed any chance of rain from the Wednesday night forecast for Emporia, even though other places in northeast Kansas could see some.
A passing cold front could lower the Thanksgiving Day high to 44. But daytime sun will warm things from there for the holiday weekend, with a peak of 63 expected Saturday.
Early projections for the week after Thanksgiving call for below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.