So-called Fake News is my topic today after it was suggested (in a comment) on The Gazette’s online site that KVOE is guilty of broadcasting Fake News by virtue of our association with ABC News.
My response is, that’s not accurate.
While Fake News is rampant and certainly a problem on many news sources, ABC’s radio news is not guilty. ABC reports the facts very straight. I do understand when they report President Trump in an exaggeration or untruth his supporters would like to call these Fake News.
We may need to agree to disagree about ABC, but if you listen to MSNBC, FOX News and often even CNN radio, you’ll find numerous reports that qualify as overly-opinionated.
It is often difficult to know what to believe.
At KVOE, we try to be accurate and keep opinions during our news reports unbiased. Chuck Samples and Tegan Trahoon are proficient at keeping news, news and not their opinions.
My efforts on the air not so much as my opinions are often presented and debated with equal time always available to responsible parties.
Our goal at KVOE is to be accurate first and influential second.
Hopefully we expose Fake News rather than broadcasting it! KVOE does carry shows like Jim Bohannon at night, followed by Kate Delaney, Doug Stephan and John Trout that deal with all kinds of topics. I love listening to these shows and appreciate how fair they are at allowing guests and callers have their say.
Fake News on social media sites like Facebook is a really big challenge. The amount of misinformation being streamed online that can appear to be legitimate is alarming. I recently found a site online offering to help me discern, recognize and resist disinformation, propaganda and hate messages. I might have to sign up!
Unfortunately, Edgar Allen Poe’s advice to ”believe nothing you hear, and only half of that you see,” is pretty much useless today.
Fake News in social media should have us all concerned. An example I heard recently said if Facebook or Google was to send a simple reminder to vote on Election Day to one party’s members, but not the other’s, it would increase the numbers voting in a significant way. That’s scary and doesn’t even address the efforts from outside like Russia.
At KVOE, we will keep doing our best to report all the news as news and hold accountable any attempts to mislead our listeners.
I’m Steve Sauder and “There’s Something to Think About.”
(1) comment
I didn't see the comment Steve's referring to, but it's possible the commenter took issue with KVOE's association with ABC because s/he perceived some bias in the network's news reporting.
Media Bias Fact Check indicates, "Overall, we rate ABC News Left-Center biased based on story selection and word choices that moderately favor the left and High for factual reporting due to proper sourcing and a clean fact check record."
Readers may be surprised to learn that the other news outlets Steve's mentioned -- MSNBC, Fox News, and CNN -- are not regulated by the FCC because they're cable networks. As a result, they can be as biased, slanted and offer as much "fake news" as they want.
ABC, which is a broadcast network, is regulated by the FCC . And while that agency is limited by the First Amendment as to the limits it can impose, there are regulatory provisions in place that help ensure balanced reporting.
It appears to me that KVOE embraces ABC's accurate reporting of the facts and works hard to balance its story selection bias with alternate programming. In this day and age, where the world appears to have largely gone mad and irresponsible journalists and the media companies that employ them bear some responsibility for that, KVOE is the gold standard!
