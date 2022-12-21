If the snow was coming gently, one to three inches might be relatively easy.
But the winter storm arriving in Emporia will bring it powerfully, with strong northwest winds that could cause blowing or drifting.
Cloudy. High near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Becoming windy with snow developing overnight. Low around 0F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 12:25 pm
“Travel only if it becomes necessary,” the Lyon County Sheriff's Office advised Tuesday.
If your vehicle becomes stuck, the office advises calling the non-emergency line of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center at 620-343-4225. Have a location and contact information ready.
Be sure to let operators know if you're being picked up by someone. That will help prioritize response calls.
“Vehicles in the roadway that present a traffic hazard may be towed away at the owner's expense,” the Sheriff's Office advised.
The City of Emporia has a fleet of six snowplows ready for winter storms.
A map posted on social media Tuesday showed the city's primary routes for cleaning. They include U.S. 50, West 12th Avenue, West South Avenue, Industrial Road, Merchant Street and Whildin Street.
The Kansas Department of Transportation posts continually updated road conditions at KanDrive.org. Lyon County also has its own online road closures map.
The Chase County Sheriff's Office promised to post Facebook updates on conditions as time permits.
