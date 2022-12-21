January snow 2022 - empty street

Downtown Emporia streets were mostly quiet on this snowy morning in January. But cars slid off roads in parts of Lyon County.

 Ryann Brooks/The Gazette

If the snow was coming gently, one to three inches might be relatively easy.

But the winter storm arriving in Emporia will bring it powerfully, with strong northwest winds that could cause blowing or drifting.

