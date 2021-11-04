Four area teams remain in the 2021 high school football postseason, and they hope Friday night brings the opportunity to play another week.
Chase County (8-1) will travel to play Sedan (9-0) and will have to contain Devils’ senior dual-threat quarterback Brec Long, who has gained nearly 1,100 yards on 71 carries with 26 touchdowns. He’s also thrown 30 TD passes. Senior receiver Dameion Hatten has caught 18 of those scores while grabbing a total of 28 receptions for 764 yards.
Chase County counters with quarterback Mitch Budke, who has rushed for 1,570 yards on 157 carries with 35 touchdowns and zero fumbles. He’s amassed 107 tackles, one forced fumble and two picks on defense.
The Bulldogs defeated Sedan in the playoffs last year, 56-18. Sedan beat Flinthills 74-24 in the first round of the playoffs last Thursday.
Olpe (8-0) hasn’t played in two weeks, having earned a first-round playoff bye, and will rely on quarterback Damon Redeker and crew to get busy against Jackson Heights (5-4) at home. The Cobras are the No. 4 seed in the bracket and lost to Olpe in week six, 35-0.
Jackson Heights beat Central Heights 62-10 last week.
The Madison Bulldogs (9-0) meet the West Elk Patriots (8-1) at home tomorrow. Can the Patriots slow down the Bulldogs’ speed merchant Bryson Turner? No defense has been successful in stopping the junior sprinter thus far this season. The Patriots could use an Isaiahh Loudermilk-type performance on defense for this contest.
But the Patriots have their own standout at running back. Sophomore Tayden Tindle has run for 1,035 yards on 195 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.
Madison crushed the Patriots in the 2020 playoffs 59-6. West Elk knocked out Burden Central 44-24 in week 9.
The Lebo Wolves (8-1) host St. Paul (6-3) and are fresh off an epic performance from quarterback Kyle Reese. Reese ran for 250 yards and six TDs last week. He’s rushed for 1,040 yards this season and thrown for 1,170 yards and 21 scores. Lebo also has a receiving threat in Landon Grimmett, who has collected 22 receptions for 524 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Indians’ biggest threat is junior quarterback Trey Peters, who is 43-of-90 passing for 617 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also rushed 73 times for 345 yards and eight touchdowns.
St. Paul eliminated Hartford from the playoffs last week by a 40-34 count.
All games are scheduled to kick at 7 p.m. Friday.
