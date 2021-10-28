A sixth-place finish was good enough for Lily Hudson to punch her ticket to the State Cross Country Meet this Saturday, October 30 in Victoria. Hudson has competed in several events this season and placed well in all of them.
Teammate Treyton Knox also qualified for Regionals and placed 24th out of 76 runners on Oct. 23 and was just seconds away from having his best time of the season, but his season unfortunately ended there.
Hudson is extremely excited about the opportunities that this new to Madison sport has given her.
“I’m very thankful to be able to compete in cross country," she said. "I wasn’t sure if I was going to do volleyball or cross country, but I am glad that I chose cross country."
She credits Coach Jenn Boles for her success as she had a major role in getting her to State.
“Jenn has led me every step of the way by pushing me everyday to do my best and helped me believe in myself when I did not,” Hudson said.
Hudson’s times have improved as the season has progressed but acknowledged that some days running is better than others. Coach Boles is thrilled for Lily’s accomplishments and excited to see her compete at State this Saturday.
“She has worked so hard all season. She shows up every practice and pushes herself, so very proud of her,” Boles said.
Boles is not the only one happy to see her compete on Saturday. She has supportive parents, teammates and friends who have all helped keep her motivated even when mentally she struggled to get through some of the races.
“All the support has really helped me to get to this point and I’m lucky to have parents who have pushed me to do my best, not only on the trails, but in life," Hudson said. "My friends and teammates are always there cheering me on and pushing me when I was struggling. All of the positive feedback from everyone has helped me so much."
Hudson goes into the weekend ranked 26th, the top 20 finishes will place.
“My goal for the weekend is to try to get a new PR, but God has a plan for this weekend and no matter what happens, I am so thankful for all the support everyone has given me, and I’m thrilled to get to compete at the state level as a freshman,” expressed Hudson.
