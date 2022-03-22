It's probably not fair to call it monsoon season in Emporia. But compared to recent months, it is.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.14 inches of rain in 24 hours. March is now the wettest month there since last October.
A station two miles northwest of Emporia had 1.57 inches as the sun came up Tuesday. Council Grove had 1.36 inches.
Rain is continuing across the area, with afternoon thunderstorms possible. The National Weather Service does not expect anything severe. A band of blowing snow is forecast west of Salina.
Forecasters have taken “snow” out of the Emporia forecast for Wednesday morning. The temperature is not expected to drop below 35 degrees. But it could feel that cold, as wind gusts of 35 miles per hour are expected.
The rain should end Wednesday night, before the temperature falls to freezing. Sunshine should return Thursday, with the early weekend line calling for highs of 60 Saturday and 71 Sunday.
