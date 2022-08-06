Editor’s Note: This is the second segment of a new monthly feature that will appear in The Madison News as we venture outside of the city limits of Madison to highlight people, places and events in neighboring communities to share all the good things that go on around us. We feel it is important to not only support our local businesses, but to also help out our friends in neighboring communities as well. Be watching future editions as we will start spotlighting our Madison businesses, too.

Who would have thought a Saturday evening at the family farm enjoying good conversation and a bottle of wine would be the start of something so sweet? But it was and that night a seed was planted as Allen and Cindy Robertson sat at the family farm with Cindy’s parents William (Bill) and Lois (Birk) Bashaw. That farm, located just off the Greenwood/Coffey County line between Gridley and Hartford, had been in the Birk family more than 100 years and hadn’t been utilized for over 50 years when Cindy’s uncle Vernon Birk farmed the land last. Later that same evening Bill suddenly proclaimed that he thought they needed to bring agriculture back to their land and do something productive. With only 160 acres, they didn’t have a lot of room for much production, and it was almost as if Bill could read his daughter and son-in-laws minds of wondering what they could possibly do, when he proudly stated, “I think you need to grow grapes so you can make wine.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.