Editor’s Note: This is the second segment of a new monthly feature that will appear in The Madison News as we venture outside of the city limits of Madison to highlight people, places and events in neighboring communities to share all the good things that go on around us. We feel it is important to not only support our local businesses, but to also help out our friends in neighboring communities as well. Be watching future editions as we will start spotlighting our Madison businesses, too.
Who would have thought a Saturday evening at the family farm enjoying good conversation and a bottle of wine would be the start of something so sweet? But it was and that night a seed was planted as Allen and Cindy Robertson sat at the family farm with Cindy’s parents William (Bill) and Lois (Birk) Bashaw. That farm, located just off the Greenwood/Coffey County line between Gridley and Hartford, had been in the Birk family more than 100 years and hadn’t been utilized for over 50 years when Cindy’s uncle Vernon Birk farmed the land last. Later that same evening Bill suddenly proclaimed that he thought they needed to bring agriculture back to their land and do something productive. With only 160 acres, they didn’t have a lot of room for much production, and it was almost as if Bill could read his daughter and son-in-laws minds of wondering what they could possibly do, when he proudly stated, “I think you need to grow grapes so you can make wine.”
Allen worked in a corporate office and Cindy was a nurse in the Kansas City area and they just came to the farm on the weekends and never dreamed of building a business there — let alone growing grapes — which is not really the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of growing crops in the plains of Kansas. However, the recommendation from her father stayed in the back of Cindy’s mind and she started to research the process, visited vineyards and wineries and her and her husband even went back to school long after raising their kids. They started taking oenology and viticulture classes at Highland Community College in Wamego to study how to grow grapes and the process of making wine. They made the trip from Overland Park to Wamego most every Saturday for almost three years beginning in 2014. “If we’re going to plant some grapes, we need to know what to do with them,” said Cindy.
Once they had finished their classes it was time to start preparing the ground as it would take a couple years to prepare and do samples on the soil to make sure the area was going to be viable for the vineyard. Since it had been well over fifty years since that ground had been worked and it was so vital to do a lot of research for frost pockets, finding what grapes will best grow in that particular zone, proximity to water among many other factors that went into determining what spot would be best for the vineyard.
In 2015, Bill Bashaw had another vision and this time it was to build a barn on the land for the family to have a place to come together. The barn took three years to build with every member of the family pitching in utilizing their individual talents such as electrical, construction, plumbing, cabinetry, etc. It was truly a family affair with a lot of blood, sweat and tears invested by all to make a place for their large family to gather together. “My parents loved to share their property with family and friends,” said Cindy. “And it’s great, because you can be as plugged in or as unplugged as you want to be out here away from the city while enjoying the wide-open spaces.” After they constructed the barn which has six rooms to be rented out and a fully functional kitchen and open rooms upstairs and downstairs for hosting events, they decided to offer it as a venue for weddings and other events, too. The gorgeous views and amazing Kansas sunsets have made such stunning backdrops for many weddings.
After a few years of prepping the soil, it was time to start planting the vines. In 2016, the Robertson’s planted 350 vines. When it came time to harvest they may have questioned what they had gotten themselves into as they weren’t sure they would recover from the harvesting process of those 350 vines. But as with everything, they found their niche and learned how to make the process “smooth as wine” and as their vineyard continued to expand, so did their knowledge and ideas.
In 2017, they had more than doubled their crop with a total of 900 vines and in 2019 they received a grant from ESU School of Business and added more vines to end up with a total today of 1700 vines. They spent many weeks coming to the farm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, then going home to Overland Park on Sunday to their “real” jobs. After doing that for a while, they decided their hearts were in Coffey County at the vineyard and decided to retire and find a house to rent and be closer to the farm. As it turned out they ended up finding a home to buy in Hartford while being just a few miles down the road from the vineyard.
Once they harvest their grapes they deliver them to Somerset Winery in Miami County and Grace Hill in Whitewater. Even though Bobwhite Vines, LLC doesn’t have their own line of wine, they do have several varietal wines made exclusively with grapes from just their vineyard that are for sale in the wineries. They grow five varieties of Kansas wine grapes. The two white varieties consist of Itasca and Vidal Blanc and the three red varieties are Marquette, Chambouran and Frontenac.
Cindy recalls her kids being in total disbelief when they heard their plans to start the vineyard. “I couldn’t even keep a house plant alive, and they weren’t sure how I was going to keep a whole vineyard thriving,” she chuckled. “But it was a leap of faith with God leading us the entire way.” And now, eight whole years later when they spend a Saturday evening at the family farm, they are most likely enjoying the fruits of their labor with a bottle of wine with grapes raised from their own vineyard.
It is a busy time on the vineyard right now as the grapes are ready to be harvested. They will be having a public pick on August 6th and August 13th, as the heat has sped up the harvest times. They invite area residents to come help them pick and have lunch with them on the property. You can find them on Facebook under Bobwhite Vines, LLC and there is an on-line sign-up form if you would like to participate in the picking of the grapes. You can also send them a message on Facebook if you would like to set up a time to come tour the barn and the vineyard. They welcome the opportunity to educate both children and adults alike and are always happy to have school classes or adult group come to visit and see their operation first hand. The barn is available if room and board is needed in the area or if you are looking for the perfect setting for an upcoming special event. You can send a message to Bobwhite Vines, LLC Facebook page or contact Kim Bashaw by calling 620-364-6158 for more information on renting the facilities.
Unfortunately, the man who had the vision for the vineyard passed away a few years ago, but not before getting to see it flourishing. It is safe to say that he would be pleased with the business it has become today.
Just a few miles down the road Cindy’s brother, Greg Bashaw and his wife Kim have started an operation of their own. As they are preparing for their retirement, they were trying to find a crop that would put their own land to work for them. Both Greg and Kim have memories growing up picking blackberries with their parents and grandparents and remember how good they were in cobblers, pies, ice cream or just by themselves so they decided to start researching blackberries. They also recalled they were wild berries and recall the thorns all too well and are proud to work with their crop of blackberries which are thornless.
Their dream all started in May of 2020 when they toured a Blackberry Patch in Louisburg, KS. An elderly man there who had been in business for twenty years was kind enough to answer their questions and gifted them with two plants of the fall bearing variety. “On our way home from Louisburg we saw a sign along the road saying blackberry plants for sale, so of course we had to stop. After visiting with them they gave us forty plants and we bought ten potted ones. From that point on, that is how Bashaw’s Berries and Bees got its start,” said Kim.
After planting fifty-two plants in 2020, they added another 215 in the spring of 2021 and twenty-five more in the spring of 2022 giving them a total of 292 plants that include eight different varieties. There is never a dull moment on the blackberry farm as they are constantly pruning, tipping, taping, mowing, weed eating, picking and watering from spring until fall. Every fall they add new rich dirt and mulch to the plants so they will have a good start in the spring. This was the first year they produced enough berries to sell and it was been a great season leaving them excited for what future harvests will bring. They even supplied Union Street Social in Emporia with fresh blackberries every week until the harvest was over, which unfortunately with the heat ended a little prematurely.
“We give the customers a chance to experience picking the berries themselves or we can pick them for you,” explained Kim. The Bees of Bashaw’s Berries and Bees is still in the early stages. This is only Greg’s second year in raising bees. They currently have six hives and hope to expand. “If everything works like we want it to, we can sell honey along with the berries,” she said. Although their berry season has come to an end this year, keep them in mind next summer. Be sure to check out their Facebook page Bashaw’s Berries & Bees so you will know when blackberries are ready again.
Bobwhite Vines is located at 18 W. 11th Rd., Hartford.
