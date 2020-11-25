Former Superintendent Kevin Case will continue to pull his full salary through the end of his contract and a lump sum payment of $10,000, according to the terms of his separation agreement with the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District.
The Emporia Gazette received a redacted version of the separation agreement Tuesday evening.
Under the agreement, Case voluntarily resigned his employment, effectively immediately. The district agreed to pay Case all compensation and benefits through June 30, 2021 — the end of his current contract — on the district’s regular pay schedule.
Case’s contracted salary, including fringe benefits, for the 2019-2020 school year was $171,380.
Case will receive half of his accrued vacation and sick leave earned as of June 30, 2021 on or before Dec. 31, and will receive the remaining half by Feb. 2, 2021.
On or before June 30, 2021, the district will pay Case the full amount it has contributed to his retirement account and, “on the first pay date after June 30, 2021, the District shall pay Case a lump sum of $10,000, in lieu of the contractual compensation and benefits due to him for 2021-2022.”
Case’s health, dental and all other insurance plans will remain under the district’s plan through June 30, 2021, including continued coverage for his family members.
Case will be allowed to seek and accept other employment, including with another school district.
The agreement also includes a confidentiality clause for both the district and Case, prohibiting both parties from disclosing details regarding the terms of the separation of employment — except what may be required by the Kansas Open Record Act or as allowed by state law.
After consulting with legal counsel, The Emporia Gazette believes we are entitled to the full, unredacted separation agreement. We have requested it as such from the district and will continue to update this story as more information is available.
UPDATE, 5:05 p.m. Wednesday — USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren confirmed receipt of our request. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Landgren advised it will be next week before an official response is received.
The redacted separation agreement is available for viewing at www.emporiagazette.com.
Compared to what our teachers in the trenches are paid, his salary of $171,000 is just obscene. What justifies an out of whack wage like that, school board. (perhaps it is just the rich get richer, & the poor get poorer?)
