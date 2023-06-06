Forgiveness can heal.
That is the lesson LGBTQ asylum seeker Masi Zhakata shared with attendees at the First Christian Church message discussion Sunday morning.
Zhakata, originally from Zimbabwe, joined the congregation virtually from South Africa, where she was forced to flee in 2007 after facing persecution for her sexual orientation in her home country. A mother, daughter and Global Director of SafePlace International’s Dream Academy, Zhakata shared her experience of deciding to leave her family and country behind in search of a better life for herself and her daughter.
In Zimbabwe, queer individuals are often shunned, cast away or even imprisoned. At eight years old, Zhakata was raped by her uncles and cousins to “make her straight.” At 18, she fled the country, leaving behind her three-year-old daughter.
“Coming to South Africa was not something that I really wanted to do, but because of the situation in my country, being a traditionalist, religious country, they didn’t really accept the queer community,” Zhakata explained. “ … I have endured a lot of pain. I have endured a lot of violence in my upbringing from when I was still a young girl to when I grew up to be a young mother.”
Once she got to South Africa, Zhakata said she attempted to make a life for herself, in the hopes of returning to Zimbabwe to bring her daughter back with her. However, Zhakata’s family managed to keep the women separated and it wasn’t until 15 years later that Zhakata was able to finally meet her daughter again.
“I hated myself so much. I used to blame myself so much without being able to forgive myself,” she said. “I saw myself backsliding with Christ and my Christianity was, I didn’t go to church anymore. I saw myself with this black cloud on me.”
That was, she said, until she joined SafePlace International.
SafePlace International is a “holistic leadership development organization committed to empowering LGBTQIA+ refugees, displaced persons, and single mothers.” Executive Director and Emporian Rachael LeClear said the organization provides both leadership training and shelter support by providing safe spaces for refugees.
“The Dream Academy has been going on since spring 2001 and it is remote so it brings people together from all over the world in Zoom classrooms for leadership training,” LeClear said.
In the Dream Academy, Zhakata was able to progress from a student in the very first class to the program’s director and begin her journey to forgiveness. Through forgiveness, she said, she was able to find power in herself and heal her relationship with her daughter. When her daughter turned 18, she and Zhakata were reunited and currently live together in South Africa.
“If I hadn’t forgiven myself for that offense of leaving her back home I don’t think she would be sitting beside me right now,” Zhakata said. “If you don’t forgive yourself, you destroy yourself.”
Zhakata said joining the Dream Academy made all the difference, by opening her mind to the power of forgiveness.
“I had so much anger, too much hurt in me and I was also hurting other people,” she said. “… Now, I am more of a lighter person because of the tools I have used in my life.”
Currently, Zhakata is assisting over 160 participants in the Dream Academy as they too work towards healing through forgiveness.
“We’ve got Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Cameron, Morocco, England, Turkey, Dubai. It’s a big group, a family of refugees and migrants,” she said.
However, the road to forgiveness — for herself and others — is an ongoing process. While she cannot erase the past, Zhakata said she focused on the present and ensuring nothing like the past can happen again in the future.
“Constantly saying ‘I forgive you.’ Constantly saying to myself in the mirror, ‘Masi, you got this. Masi, whatever happened to you in the past doesn’t even count compared to the present right now,’” she said. “I keep this up every single day.”
To learn more about SafePlace International, visit https://www.safeplaceinternational.org.
