With strong fundraising support in the months leading up to the event, Denim & Diamonds organizers were more than a little grateful for community support Friday night.

Now in its 14th year, the fundraising gala drew a crowd to Emporia State University's Memorial Union where guests enjoyed dinner and drinks, entertainment and chances to bid on a variety of auction items. The money raised will be used toward the purchase of a new, state-of-theart stereotactic mammography machine.

