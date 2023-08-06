With strong fundraising support in the months leading up to the event, Denim & Diamonds organizers were more than a little grateful for community support Friday night.
Now in its 14th year, the fundraising gala drew a crowd to Emporia State University's Memorial Union where guests enjoyed dinner and drinks, entertainment and chances to bid on a variety of auction items. The money raised will be used toward the purchase of a new, state-of-theart stereotactic mammography machine.
Newman Regional Health's incoming CEO Cathy Pimple said the machine will help enhance the hospital's ability to detect and treat breast cancer in its earliest stages.
"When you think about the prevalence of breast cancer, we can all just take a moment to think back about a friend or family member or neighbor who has been impacted," she said. "This technology is really important for early diagnostic treatment and detection of breast cancer, which really touches the lives of so many individuals in our community."
The stereotactic mammography machine enables the surgeon to pinpoint the exact location of a breast mass by using computer and digital X-rays taken from two different angles. Using these computer coordinates, the surgeon inserts the needle through the skin, advances it into the lesion, and removes tissue samples.
Stereotactic core biopsy was developed as an alternative to surgical biopsy. It is a less invasive way to obtain the tissue samples needed for diagnosis. This procedure requires less recovery time than does a surgical biopsy, and there is no significant scarring to the breast.
The cost of the machine is about $175,000, and nearly $100,000 of that total had been raised prior to Friday's event.
Event coordinator Michelle Margeson said she was continually blown away by the support of the community for Newman Regional Health.
"I've said it once and I'll say it 100 times, I'm always just awed by the amount of support that this community gives to Denim & Diamonds and just to every other community organization in town," she said. "This is one of the most generous towns I've ever lived in."
Friday's event always included special recognition of outgoing CEO Bob Wright, who announced his intent to retire earlier this year. In a video presentation, Dr. Timothy Harris praised Wright for a long list of accomplishments during his 10 years at the helm.
During that time, he oversaw the modernization of the hospital with significant infrastructure additions and high-tech medical equipment acquisitions. He also led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, including being one of the first inpatient pharmacies in the state to obtain and administer COVID-19 vaccines and hard-to-find drugs used for COVID Infusion Therapy. Under his leadership Newman Regional Health has been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation multiple times.
Pimple said the hospital would spend the next 30 days recognizing Wright's achievements as much as possible.
"The next 30 days we're going to honor Bob," she said. "Bob's just done a tremendous job leading our healtcare here in Emporia and tonight's going to be a celebration about the hospital and working together to raise funds for this stereotactic machine. And we're also going to highlight some of the goodwork that he's done."
By Friday night, more than $135,000 had been raised for the equipment. Margeson expected totals to move past the fundraising goal in the coming days.
