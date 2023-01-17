Community and religious leaders, activists and community members gathered at the First United Methodist Church Monday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The “I Am Your Neighbor” event, hosted by FUMC and the Emporia Eastside Community Group, drew a crowd of Emporians from all walks of life to join in the celebration with speakers, songs and camaraderie.
Al Slappy, Emporia Eastside Community Group president, spoke of the history of the Civil Rights Movement and of King’s lasting impact on the American way of life.
“The United States underwent its most violent internal struggle since the Civil War,” Slappy said. “A struggle between Black people and white called the Civil Rights Movement. For almost a century, American Blacks had been treated as second-class citizens. Whites had denied them their civil rights - life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, equal education, housing and even voting rights.
“Though the Civil Rights Movement had many leaders, without question, the most famous was Martin Luther King, who is the leader we celebrate today,” he continued. “ … King fought for freedom as a valiant soldier, with direct and often bold action, but a fight without violence … Dr. King and his followers worked a quiet revolution. Their protest led to new laws, civil rights and a new America. In less than 15 years, Dr. King, a man with a dream, helped change the face of America forever.”
Minister A’Kena LongBenton, a minister at the Church of the New Covenant and an Instructor of Instructional Design and Technology at Emporia State University and Willy Finch of the Eastside Community Group both shared little-known facts about King, his family and his legacy.
“Did you know that he was the third generation of Baptist ministers?” Finch asked. “... Did you know, in 1942, when King was 13 years old, he was named the youngest assistant manager of a newspaper delivery station of the Atlanta Journal? That year. King also skipped ninth grade and was enrolled in Booker T. Washington High School, where he maintained a B+ average. The high school was the only one in the city for African American students.”
LongBenton also explained the significance of “I Am Your Neighbor,” reading passages from the Bible.
“You can see that in Luke 10:27,” LongBenton said. “‘You shall love the Lord your God, with all your heart, with all your being, with all your strength and with all your mind and your neighbor as yourself.’ So we have to make sure that we are living out this theme, not just having the words ‘I am your neighbor’ but living them out, showing people that you are their neighbor.”
Minister Larry Benton, a minister at the Church of the New Covenant, spoke about King’s lasting legacy and the lessons we can still learn today.
“Somebody has to lead and he showed his leadership until he was called home by God,” Benton said. “Each and every one of you today, whatever your problem is, whatever is unjust, remember that truth and justice can lead you and guide you. I was frustrated a lot because I wanted to fight but I wasn’t a fighter and I’m glad I held off because I wouldn’t have won the fight. But thank goodness for Dr. King and what he left … When his time was ready, he was ready. We cried, we wept, but the lesson was still with us. Be righteous, be truthful and sometimes you can’t take no for an answer.”
Slappy said the community showing at the event was exciting to see.
“I think visually when we look at what we saw tonight, the diverse group of people, and you can’t really express anything beyond that point. That lets you know that others in town, in the community, are like-minded - like you are,” Slappy said. “Just looking at the people, from up there looking out here, and looking at the expressions they had on their faces from the speakers and from the songs that we sang. It’s like there’s a chance. There’s a chance we can make things different, but we start here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.