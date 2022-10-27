The time has come. Playoff football is upon us. Four area teams remain in post-season contention, and all of them have a good chance to move on to round two in the state playoff bracket.
11-man
Olpe vs. Uniontown
Olpe High School (6-2), the Class 1A District 2 No. 1 seed, will take on Uniontown High School (1-7), the four-seed in District 1. The Eagles haven’t lost since dropping two at the beginning of the season. And Uniontown will be challenged by Olpe’s explosive offense, who crushed Central Heights last week, 50-13. Uniontown didn’t win its lone game until Oct. 14 and got destroyed by St. Mary’s Colgan last Friday 61-0. Kickoff from Olpe is Thursday at 6 p.m. The Eagles will soar high in this mismatch.
8-man
Chase County vs. Sedan
Chase County High School (7-1) is the two-seed in 8-man Division I District 2. The Bulldogs face Sedan High School (4-4), the three-seed in District 3, at Chase County High School Thursday at 7 p.m. Sedan is led by run-first quarterback Jeremiah Prince who averaged 94 yards rushing per game and 45 yards through the air. Of course, his counterpart Mitch Budke averaged 204 yards per game on the ground with more than 25 trips to the house in the regular season. On the other side of the ball, Chase County collected close to 20 turnovers this season. Five of them were interceptions by junior ballhawk Tag Groh. This one should sway the Bulldogs’ way.
Madison vs. Oswego
Madison High School (5-3), the 8-man Division I No. 3 seed in District 2, meets Oswego High School (6-2), the two-seed in District 1, at Oswego Thursday. A start time was not immediately available. The return of super back Bryson Turner should bolster the Bulldogs’ offensive production, which dropped to 91 total yards last week in his absence. Turner averaged 163 rushing yards per game and ran for 21 TDs in seven games during the regular season. The Bulldog defense, which gave up 171 yards and four touchdowns to Chase County’s Mitch Budke last Friday, faces the Indians’ Jake Hutchinson. The senior quarterback averaged 138 yards per game with his legs and also scored 21 times rushing the ball. This one is a pick ‘em.
Lebo vs. Rural Vista
Lebo High School (6-2) is the No. 1 seed in 8-man Division II District 1. The Wolves play Rural Vista High School (2-6), the four-seed in District 2, at Lebo Thursday at 6 p.m. Lebo’s offensive triumvirate of quarterback Drew Konrade, running back Corey Reese and offensive specialist Luke Davies is formidable. Konrade recorded a stellar 119.2 quarterback passer rating this season with 13 TDs and two picks on 56 attempts. He also ran the ball well, averaging eight yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns. Reese scored 14 TDs, rushing 94 yards per game. Davies reached the end zone nine times, six receiving and three rushing. In addition to the big three, senior Landon Grimmett contributed 266 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Addison Smith had an impressive 15.5 tackles for a loss in the regular season. There isn’t any sheep’s clothing here. What you see is what you get. Lebo will be too hard to handle for Rural Vista.
