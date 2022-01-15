Area teams were in action on the hardwood Friday evening as league play continued.
GIRLS
Undefeated Lebo took care of Madison 68-25, improving the Wolves to 10-0 while the Bulldogs dropped to 5-2. Alli Moore and Saige Hadley each scored 15 points for Lebo while Brooklyn Jones added 11 and Audrey Peek contributed 10. Jalynn Weakly led Madison with 1o points while Lily Hudson had nine. The Wolves will play 10-0 Burlingame Tuesday for the Lyon County League regular-season title and the Bulldogs will tussle with Olpe.
Hartford pushed unbeaten Burlingame but ultimately fell 45-39. The Jaguars dropped to 4-5 on the year and will host Marais des Cygnes Valley on Tuesday.
Olpe snapped a four-game skid with a 42-35 win over Waverly. The Eagles are now 5-6 and will meet Madison at home on Tuesday.
Northern Heights took care of Lyndon 50-26, moving to 6-3. Aubrey Hinrichs led all scorers with 23 points. Northern Heights will play in the Flint Hills Shootout next week.
Chase County’s game against Mission Valley was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at the school.
BOYS
Olpe blew out Waverly 74-19 to win its 10th straight. The Eagles improved to 10-1. Derek Hoelting scored 18 for the victors, followed by 15 from Truman Bailey and 10 from Blake Redeker. Olpe will host Madison Tuesday.
Lebo defeated Madison 59-52, recording its seventh win of the season to sit at 7-3. The Bulldogs fell to 4-1. Landon Grimmett sunk 30 points for the Wolves and Grayson Shoemaker added 13. Madison’s Braden Foltz, Bryson Turner and Drew Stutesman scored 16, 14 and 13 points, respectively. Lebo will face Burlingame Tuesday and Madison will head north to play at Olpe.
Northern Heights was crushed by Lyndon 85-28 and fell to 2-7. Northern Heights will play next week in the Flint Hills League Tournament.
The Hartford-Burlingame was rescheduled for next Thursday.
Chase County’s game against Mission Valley was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at the school.
