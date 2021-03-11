The Olpe girls will continue their quest for a state title as they take on Hodgeman County in the state semifinal at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City at 3 p.m. today.
The Eagles are 23-0 and the winners of 49 in a row, a streak that includes all of last year’s season.
One year ago, Olpe became one of a handful of high school teams in KSHSAA history to end its season with a victory but not a state title. After reaching the state semifinal with a 59-43 win over Norwich, the Eagles -- who were 26-0 -- never took the court again as the COVID-19 pandemic washed away the remainder of the tournament.
This year, Olpe’s road to the semifinal was more like a water slide, as it has won all of its postseason games by an average score of 69-26, including a 91-27 evisceration of Flinthills in Monday’s quarterfinal.
The Eagles are in search of their fourth state title in school history and their first since back-to-back championships in 2009-10 and 2010-11. However, they’re no stranger to the postseason, as this is their 30th all-time trip to state and their 20th appearance in the state semifinal.
On Thursday, Olpe will face Hodgeman County, which has been to the state tournament only twice in its history in 2001 and 2005. The Longhorns were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2005 and reached the championship game where it fell to undefeated Lebo 48-35 in 2001.
Hodgeman County is 20-4 this season with three of those losses coming in its first six games. Since then, the Longhorns have won 17 of 18, their lone defeat coming by eight against Bucklin back in January.
The Longhorns went 10-1 in the Southern Plains/Iroquois Athletic Association League and finished second. They went on to win their sub-state bracket by beating Ness City 42-31 and Quinter 46-40. In their quarterfinal, the Longhorns knocked off Osborne 53-41 at home.
The semifinal matchup juxtaposes two teams that want to do very different things: Olpe, to get out and run, and Hodgeman County, to slow down the game and play methodically. The Eagles have averaged 62 points per game this year while the Longhorns have averaged 43. Olpe has never been held below 48 points this season and Hodgeman County hasn’t eclipsed 60.
On paper, it would appear that Olpe has the upper hand in Thursday’s contest, but for as much as Eagles head coach Jesse Nelson has won in that role, his teams are just 8-11 in state semifinal games.
When asked about that, Nelson chuckled.
“You know, when you get to that semifinal, you’re playing pretty good teams,” he said.
The winner of Olpe and Hodgeman County will take on the winner of Doniphan West and Norwich in the state championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.