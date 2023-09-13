IMG_9436.jpg

Timmerman Elementary fourth grade teacher Connie Coleman, left, was selected as the Emporia Public Schools district nominee for the 2025 Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year.

 Courtesy USD 253

Timmerman Elementary fourth grade teacher Connie Coleman was selected as the Emporia Public Schools district nominee for the 2025 Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year Tuesday morning.

KTOY is recognized as one of the premier state teacher-of-the-year programs in the nation. The Kansas program identifies, recognizes, and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the state’s elementary and secondary classrooms. Its mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.