Timmerman Elementary fourth grade teacher Connie Coleman was selected as the Emporia Public Schools district nominee for the 2025 Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year Tuesday morning.
KTOY is recognized as one of the premier state teacher-of-the-year programs in the nation. The Kansas program identifies, recognizes, and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the state’s elementary and secondary classrooms. Its mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.
Coleman has been a teacher for 30 years, spending the last 18 years with Emporia Public Schools.
“I am surrounded by so many wonderful teachers and have always leaned on them for help and support and I appreciate everything everyone has done for me,” Coleman said of the nomination. “This is just so amazing.”
Coleman said her teaching philosophy has been to connect with students on their level, with their interests.
“They know that I’m a big animal person and I try to teach them how to help in the community and be good citizens. Just relate to them on a personal - let them know I’m human - level,” she said. “Then [I] reach out and match their different learning styles through the things they like to do.”
As an accomplished teacher, Coleman said her best advice for beginning teachers is to be flexible.
“Realize that you learn something new every day. I’m still learning,” she advised. “Realize that you are going to make mistakes and learn from them. Rely on each other, your other teachers and your [professional learning community] and just help each other.”
Coleman’s nomination follows two nominations at Emporia High School Monday, including EHS social studies teacher Susan Livingston as the district’s nominee for the 2025 Secondary Kansas Teacher of the Year and EHS math teacher and AVID Coordinator Lana Knuth as the district’s nominee for the 2024 Kansas Master Teacher Award.
