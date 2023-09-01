Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State soccer team began the 2023 season with a 1-1 draw against Southwestern Oklahoma on Thursday.
The Hornets and Bulldogs went back and forth early in the match with the Bulldogs recording the first three shots of the match before Hadlie Lowe recorded the first shot on target for Emporia State in the 20th minute to force a save from the Bulldog keeper.
Southwestern Oklahoma nearly scored the first goal of the game in the in the 30th minute as a Bulldog attacker broke free in the Hornet half of the field. After rounding the keeper at the top of the box, the shot on target was cleared by Aubree Blackman to keep the match deadlocked at 0-0.
The breakthrough for Emporia State came in the 32nd minute. The Hornets earned a throw-in deep in the Bulldog half which resulted in a goal for Lowe to put Emporia State ahead 1-0. It was the first career goal for the junior college transfer.
Emporia State maintained their 1-0 lead into the halftime break. The Hornets and Bulldogs each tallied seven first half shots.
Following the halftime break, Southwestern Oklahoma again applied pressure to the Hornet defense before finding the equalizer in the 64th minute.
Both teams tallied five shots over final 26 minutes of the match but neither team was able to convert their second goal.
The Hornets recorded 13 shots with five attempts on goal, which forced four saves from the Bulldog goalkeepers. Hadlie Lowe scored her first career goal in the first half.
Emporia is 0-0-1 on the season and will take on Minnesota State on Sunday, Sept. 3 from Bourke Field in Kansas City, Mo.
