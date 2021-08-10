The First United Methodist Church Women and Men’s groups raised nearly $15,000 at its biannual rummage sale on Friday and Saturday.
The fundraising event is a 28 year-old tradition at the church, typically held in February and August of each year. The event made a comeback after the church canceled its Aug. 2020 and Feb. 2021 rummage sales.
The rummage sale featured clothing, kitchenware, bedding, furniture, tools, toys and books. Saturday shoppers could get a steal on an item at half price, plus whatever could be stuffed in a grocery bag was $2.
“It really brings a lot of our members together, to work together on a very important project with all of the proceeds going toward missions, some local and outside our community as well,” said Co-Pastor Karla Sheffy.
Sharon Miller and Linda Hyde are both members of the United Methodist Women and on the steering committee for the rummage sale.
“We had a really good rush early Friday morning, it would taper off, and we’d have another rush; it was a good turnout,” Hyde said.
Hyde said some of the proceeds from the fundraiser go toward the youth in the church and food pantry and organizations in the community — including SOS and Habitat for Humanity — and Methodist missions.
The group raised anywhere from $10,000 to as much as $19,000 at its August 2019 rummage sale. The group relies on volunteers to set up the rummage sale — which takes about a week.
“A lot of people not in just this community, but we’ve had people from outlying communities that we see every year come back,” she said. “We do appreciate our customers coming back each time.”
Miller said the group relies on Goodwill in Hutchinson and Salina to help with the merchandise after the rummage sale. The church also helps assists people with hauling large items like furniture.
“There was something for everyone — toys, Christmas, pots, pans, clothing, furniture, appliances,” Miller said. “We were pleased with the outcome of it.”
