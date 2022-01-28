The Lyon County League Tournament’s consolation bracket semifinals wrapped up Thursday evening, setting the stage for Saturday’s final games on that side of the tournament.
GIRLS
No. 6 Hartford registered its first 2022 LCL Tournament victory Thursday night, soundly defeating No. 7 Southern Coffey County 59-36. Kiernan Breshears led the Jaguar scoring with 29 points. Josie Weers collected 21 points for the Titans.
No. 5 Waverly triumphed over No. 8 Marais Des Cygnes Valley 54-37. Chloe Meehan scored 17 points for the Bulldogs, while teammate Josie Romig contributed 15.
The Jaguars play the Bulldogs Saturday at noon in the fifth-place game. MdCV faces SCC Saturday at 9 a.m. to determine seventh place.
Friday’s semifinal matchups feature No. 2 Burlingame taking on No. 3 Madison at 4 p.m. and No. 1 Lebo against No. 4 Olpe at 7 p.m.
The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday while the third-place game will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS
No. 6 Marais Des Cygnes Valley met No. 7 Southern Coffey County in the early boys game Thursday. The Trojans handed the Titans their second loss of the tournament, prevailing 43-39. SCC kept it competitive — never trailing by more than two — until the fourth period when MdCV outscored SCC 17-12. Cole Lacey’s 15 points led MdCV. Brayton Lind recorded 13 points for SCC.
No. 5 Waverly toppled No. 8 Hartford in the late game 68-42. The Bulldogs’ Lane Bartley churned out 19 points, and teammate Koy Myers added 15. Ali Smith authored 16 points for the Jaguars.
Waverly meets MdCV Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the fifth-place game. Hartford plays SCC Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to determine seventh place.
On Friday, No. 2 Lebo plays No. 3 Madison in a semifinal matchup at 5:30 p.m. No. 1 Olpe faces off with No. 4 Burlingame at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship game will tip at 7:30 p.m. while the third-place game will begin at 4:30 p.m.
