For many, this time of the year presents an extra burden — no time to cook regular meals!
If you are busy making the cookies, pies and holiday casseroles while trying to purchase — or even make — the gifts, keep the house clean for drop-in company and attending the season’s celebrations, making a hot, healthy meal at home is probably the last thing on your mind.
Time for some meatloaf magic.
Although the name is “meat,” it usually contains some form of bread or cracker and can easily contain vegetables to add nutrition and reduce fat and cholesterol. Meatloaves can be combined to work for breakfast, lunch or dinner and paired with a salad, steamed broccoli, a jar of beets — all things quick and easy to make.
Meatloaves can be free-formed on a baking sheet, providing more “crust” per serving; baked in a loaf pan and then sliced, making a sandwich a breeze; or portioned out into mini-loaf pans or muffin tins, which I like to do because then they fit an English muffin or biscuit perfectly.
Here are two recipes to inspire you. Let’s get cooking.
This is a good, basic recipe with which to play. You can substitute vegetables and liquids for variety. Consider shredded cabbage or zucchini; minced celery, broccoli or cauliflower; even chopped, canned beans. As part of the liquid, substitute a portion of broth with tomato juice, V8 or beer. Change out the white bread for wheat, rye or Panko crumbs.
Vegetable- Infused Meatloaf
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound ground pork
1 cup onion, chopped
1 green or red bell pepper, seeded, chopped
1 large potato, diced
2 medium carrots, diced
1/2 cup mushrooms, chopped
1/2 cup vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup soft bread crumbs or crushed saltine crackers
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 large egg
2/3 cup ketchup (divided)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the ground pork and beef together in a large bowl until well-blended. Alternately, you could use all beef, or pork and turkey, turkey and chicken — you get the idea.
Mix in the vegetables, breadcrumbs, broth and seasonings. Lightly beat the egg and add that with 1/3-cup ketchup, mixing by hand (get in there; just wash them first) until everything is well-incorporated. Avoid over-manipulating the mixture to avoid toughness in the final product. Treat it like a baby.
Gently shape the meat into a loaf on a foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet or inside a greased loaf pan or baking dish (There will be juices). Brush the remaining ketchup over the top.
Bake the meatloaf for one hour or until the internal temperature is 155-160 degrees. Allow to rest 10 minutes before serving so it can firm up. Serve hot with a side, perhaps mashed root vegetables or seasoned brown rice tossed with steamed edamame. This time of the year, whatever looks good in the frozen vegetables aisle is perfect.
This recipe is good for the muffin tins. I like to use Jimmy Dean sage sausage and, if you have time, boil some small eggs, peel them and put one inside each cup, shaping the meatloaf around it. Almost a Scotch egg!
Breakfast Loaf
4 slices bacon
1 pound beef
1 pound breakfast sausage
2/3 cup mushrooms, chopped
2/3 cup potatoes, small dice
1/3 – 2/3 cup onion, diced
2/3 cup fine bread crumbs
1 teaspoon dried sage
Salt and pepper to taste
2 small or medium eggs
Heat a skillet over medium heat while you dice the bacon. Fry the bacon, stirring occasionally, until just barely crispy at the edges (it will cook more in the oven). Remove to a paper towel-lined plate.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees; use non-stick spray on an 8-by-8-inch square pan, two 8-by-4-inch loaf pans or 18 muffin tins. (If you want to set a boiled egg in there, that means 18 small boiled and peeled eggs).
Briefly combine the beef and sausage in a bowl. Lightly beat the eggs and add to the bowl along with the vegetables, bread crumbs and bacon; season with salt and pepper. Try day-old buttermilk biscuits for the crumbs.
Use your hands to mix it all together; it just works best this way. Wear food preparation gloves if that’s too gross for you.
Add the meatloaf mixture to the baking dish and spread it out gently and evenly. For muffin tins, use a half-cup measure for starters, adjusting depending on the depth of your muffin cups. Place in the oven to bake for 1 hour.
Remove and allow to cool 10 minutes as a loaf or 5 minutes as muffins before serving. Since it’s breakfast, you could put a slab on toast or a waffle, dice some up for your oatmeal, you could poach an egg to go over it, add a dash of hot sauce or salsa verde, or simply top with a piece of cheese and melt it. I like to take a muffin and put it with some mayonnaise between two slices of whole grain English muffin and pretend I went to McDonald’s.
