Emporia City Commissioner Jon Geitz announced his resignation effective Nov. 17 during Wednesday’s commission meeting.
Geitz revealed on March 3 that he would not seek re-election in the November election and on Wednesday he said that with the hiring of Trey Cocking as Emporia’s new city manager, he wanted to give his replacement the opportunity to start around the same time as Cocking, who starts Dec. 7.
“We’ve gone two years without any long range strategic planning because of COVID and I just thought it was important that the new city commission and the new city manager hit the ground running as soon as they can after the election instead of serving out a six-week lame duck period until January,” he said.
City Attorney Christina Montgomery said the city will open up a 15-day period for applicants to complete the remainder of Geitz’s term and that his replacement could be seated by the first city commission meeting in December.
“After the application period is closed, the city clerk will prepare a list for the city commission of candidates and then they will vote on those candidates and select one to fill the unexpired term,” she said.
That decision would be made on Nov. 17.
Geitz said he would expect that the commission minus himself will select one of the commissioners-elect after the Nov. 2 election, although it is by no means bound to do that.
If the individual selected to fill the remainder of Geitz’s term is not a commissioner-elect, they would serve until the new commissioners are sworn in on Jan. 5, 2022.
Geitz was first elected to the city commission in 2013 and served a one-year term as mayor in 2019.
