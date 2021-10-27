If you’re looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit after dark this weekend, you might want to head down for Bourbon Cowboy’s Drag-o-ween and Halloween Party featuring Brickhorse.
After the success of Bourbon Cowboy’s first drag show this summer, owner Susan Brinkman and company are bringing it back for another round on Friday.
“After the Pride event in June in our community, the response was just so overwhelmingly positive for the event that we were asked again by the Emporia High School GSA if we would do another event and consider doing it around Halloween,” Brinkman said.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show to begin at 8 p.m. and lasting for two hours. The event is free but there is a suggested donation of $5. Admission will be first come, first served, and will be limited by capacity. All proceeds will go to support the EHS Gender and Sexuality Awareness Club.
Brinkman said that Bourbon Cowboy would bring in the same Kansas City-based professional troupe that put on June’s drag show, although there would be different songs, skits, jokes, etc.
“It will have a Halloween theme to it,” she said. “There’s probably still some of the more traditional acts that you would expect during the evening, but definitely Halloween-themed.”
On Saturday, the local rock and country band Brickhorse will perform for a sixth straight Halloween at Bourbon Cowboy. That show will begin at 10 p.m. and will also have no cover charge. Costumes are welcome but not required.
“We have always said from day one, ‘We’re not judging you,’ so there’s no contest,” Brinkman said. “Just come out and have fun and wear your costume and have a good time enjoying live music.”
Brinkman said that it’s been great to partner with Brickhorse ever since Bourbon Cowboy opened and that the band is typically good at drawing in large crowds.
“I’m sure you’d have to be living under a rock if you haven’t heard of them in our region,” she said. “They do draw really well from about a 60-mile radius from Emporia. … We tell our student population here — our university and technical college students — ‘Hey, you want to meet some locals? Come out on Brickhorse night, because they have such a good following within the Flint Hills.’”
Bourbon Cowboy is generally an 18-and-up venue, but Brinkman said that for the two events this weekend, those under 18 can come in with a parent.
While at first glance, a drag show and a country music show may seem to be diametrically opposed, Brinkman said it’s important to her that her business serves a wide variety of people in the community and brings people together who might normally stay separate.
“We are more diverse than we give ourselves credit for as a community,” she said. “I think if we have some conversations with one another, we go out and experience our community in person, we would learn that lesson maybe a little better. We would see the reality of it. If you just look at stereotypes and you only look at social media, then yeah, you probably belong in one particular, small niche community segment and you don’t even realize the other exists. That’s not what our venue is about.”
You can find more information at facebook.com/bourboncowboybar.
