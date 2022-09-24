Emporia State’s Teaching Methods in Middle/Secondary Physical Education class hosted its Outdoor Activity Day on the fields by the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center on Friday afternoon.

The class is taught by Dr. Tyler Goad and the event was led by two of the class’s 13 students, seniors Bailey Ballard and Delaney Armbruster as Outdoor Activity Day Committee Leaders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.