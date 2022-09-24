Emporia State’s Teaching Methods in Middle/Secondary Physical Education class hosted its Outdoor Activity Day on the fields by the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center on Friday afternoon.
The class is taught by Dr. Tyler Goad and the event was led by two of the class’s 13 students, seniors Bailey Ballard and Delaney Armbruster as Outdoor Activity Day Committee Leaders.
“This is an event that the students who take this class put on each year,” Ballard said. “We have 13 students in the class and we’ve all worked together the past few weeks to plan what activities we wanted to do and how we wanted to set everything up in the field.”
The day is a hands-on class project for ESU students to put on a field day type of event for middle school students who were bussed over. Ballard mentioned more students were there than they were expecting, with at least 140 middle schoolers at the event.
There ended up being five groups of 28-31 students in each group. Ballard mentioned she worked with Anton Sandoval at the Middle School to coordinate each group.
“He gave me a list of the students that were coming and helped separate them all into five groups, which was really great,” Ballard said.
The theme of the day was heroes vs. villains. Each group had a team of heroes and a team of villains and each activity went along with that theme.
“We wanted to incorporate the theme in each station,” Ballard said. “We have a fire building station, which is supposed to simulate the human torch (a hero). In the toxic waste (relay race) station, we incorporated Clark Kent and Superman where part of the relay race is dressing in pants and a suit jacket for Clark Kent. Ultimate Frisbee is like Captain America with his shield. And then Brandon Ball is just they are throwing balls at an object in the middle.”
Ballard noted that each year, the methods students are in charge and they have some people who volunteer. The high school sends some students over to volunteer as well.
“We had 10 high schoolers this year, so two with each group, and they led the groups around to each station and were able to keep them in check,” Ballard said. “It’s very helpful because we don’t want the students to get lost.”
Ballard noted they use this particular location on campus because of the ample outdoor space, and they are able to spread out each activity. She was happy with the turnout and hopes the kids had a good time.
“I just want to thank everyone for being here,” Ballard said. “My professors are great, as always. Each one of the stations is going great. We have great leaders and it seems that the middle schoolers are having fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.