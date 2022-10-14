EHS girls tennis regionals

Kali Keough, Peyton Chanley and Ashlynn Foraker will represent Emporia High School at the KSHSAA Class 5A state tournament.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Championship season is upon us, and Emporia High School will have three tennis players at the state tournament beginning today at the Andover District Tennis Complex.

Freshmen Kali Keough will be the second seed in singles and will get a first-round bye. Junior Ashlynn Foraker and freshman Peyton Chanley qualified in doubles and will have a first-round match.

