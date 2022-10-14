Championship season is upon us, and Emporia High School will have three tennis players at the state tournament beginning today at the Andover District Tennis Complex.
Freshmen Kali Keough will be the second seed in singles and will get a first-round bye. Junior Ashlynn Foraker and freshman Peyton Chanley qualified in doubles and will have a first-round match.
The three girls practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week to prepare them.
“My preparation has just been trying to be consistent and keeping a positive mindset,” Keough said.
“I think Trujillo has definitely been targeting our flaws trying to prepare us for state,” Chanley added.
The weather has played a factor this week with the wind, and head coach Saul Trujillo is trying to prepare the girls in case it will be a factor this weekend.
“We’ve just been taking it day by day,” Trujillo said. “It’s been really windy, so we’ve been trying to get used to it just in case it is windy. We’re going through a lot of drills and a lot of repetition. We’re doing a little bit of everything, grinding each day and trying to get them ready.”
For Chanley, it will be just her second time playing with Foraker, so they have been working a lot on communication this week.
“It’s been going really well,” Chanley said. “We are starting to form a bond which is exactly what we need to play together successfully.”
“I think we definitely worked a lot on our communication and getting better at playing together,” Foraker added
Foraker is the one player who has been to state before, and she doesn’t want the freshmen going with her to overthink things.
“Don’t overthink it and definitely just give it your 100% the whole time,” Foraker said.
At the end of the day, Trujillo wants the girls to enjoy the experience.
“We’re getting there a little early so they can soak everything up and get the full experience,” Trujillo said. “I want them to have fun and for it to be a teachable moment for them. We haven’t really talked about how hard state is going to be or things of that nature. We’ve just been focusing on having fun and soaking up the experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.