The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the locations for the 2024 state basketball championships on Wednesday.
Emporia’s White Auditorium will once again host the Class 5A state tournament, which will take place from March 6-9.
Other state locations include:
6A - Wichita - Koch Arena
4A - Salina - Tony’s Pizza Events Center
3A - Hutchinson - Hutchinson Sports Arena
2A - Dodge City - United Wireless Arena
1A DI - Colby - Colby Events Center
1A DII - Great Bend - Barton Community College
