The Emporia High School volleyball team is looking to bounce back at sub-state on Saturday after an atypical performance at their home tournament last weekend.
“We had a talk on Monday and I think the girls are all excited about this weekend,” head coach Ping Wang said. “We’ve been working pretty hard this week so hopefully we’ll be prepared for Saturday.”
Emporia went 3-1 in pool play before losing twice in bracket play. Their second loss came to Bishop Carroll in two sets, and it just so happens that the Spartans were placed in the sub-state hosted by the Golden Eagles.
Emporia has to beat Arkansas City and Bishop Carroll has to beat Andover first, but a rematch is certainly a possibility. And the Spartans are making sure they are ready for it.
“I went back to watch them film and we lost because of us, not them,” Wang said. “They played the same way they always play, but we played differently. We hope the loss from Saturday turns into motivation for us. I just hope the girls don’t think too much and just play like we know they can.”
Rebecca Snyder agrees and is hopeful they can bounce back when it matters most.
“When we played Bishop Carroll, that wasn’t our game,” Snider said. “We played their game instead of our game. I think going into this weekend, if we see them again, we need to play our game and let them make mistakes based on what we do and not wait for them to mess up.”
