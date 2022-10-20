Rebecca Snyder

Emporia's Rebecca Snyder.

 File photo

The Emporia High School volleyball team is looking to bounce back at sub-state on Saturday after an atypical performance at their home tournament last weekend.

“We had a talk on Monday and I think the girls are all excited about this weekend,” head coach Ping Wang said. “We’ve been working pretty hard this week so hopefully we’ll be prepared for Saturday.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.