The Emporia High School gymnastics team will host its home meet on Tuesday night.
The Lady Spartans have had three meets so far this year. Head coach Angela Podrebarac said the team is learning about where some of the girls are at in this point of the season.
“The girls are doing a good job,” Podrebarac said. “I think we’re getting our score sheets back and finding some holes in our routines that we can definitely fill and increase our score with, so we’ve been working hard on making sure all those pieces are in place.”
The team does have five seniors this year, which is a larger group than usual. One of them is Laney Cooper, who is excited to be able to perform in front of the home crowd.
“I’m excited to show everyone our team this year and the potential we have,” Cooper said. “We have a large senior class doing gymnastics this year and I’m super excited for floor, because all five of us will be able to show our routines.”
Tuesday’s event will be a varsity and a JV meet, which will allow Podrebarac to let each girl perform as many events as they want. She is excited that everyone will be able to show all of their routines in front of family and friends.
“It’s good for the girls because it’s going to be a JV and varsity meet, which means they are all going to get to perform the routines that they’ve worked hard on,” Podrebarac said. “When we hit a varsity only meet, I have to limit to five girls and I can’t put everybody in every event. So, it’s good that they’re going to be able to show all of their routines.”
The meet will start at 5:30 in the Emporia High School gym, with senior recognition beginning at 5:15.
