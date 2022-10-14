Area football programs begin wrapping up regular season schedules today as they head into their final 2-game stretches. Some of the intriguing matchups include Olpe High School looking to upend an undefeated Jayhawk Linn team as Madison High School seeks to secure its sixth win against another undefeated program, Burlingame High School.
The Eagles travel to Mound City to meet Jayhawk Linn in a contest that could impact postseason seedings. The Jayhawks enter the game with a 6-0 record. Olpe will be tested again, its schedule is loaded with quality programs. The 4-2 Eagles shut out 2A Caney Valley last week and look to finish their season with two more wins.
Northern Heights vs. Northeast
Northeast High School is 1-5, having won their first game last week against Uniontown High School, 8-6. The Vikings have only scored 32 points this season. So it’s more of a pride game with no postseason ramifications. The Wildcats are 0-6 and not eligible for the postseason. Victories tonight and next week could impact the Northern Heights’ confidence heading into next season.
The Bulldogs (5-1) square off against Lyon County League and District 2 rival Burlingame (6-0) in a contest that will affect the DI postseason positioning. Madison will need to stop Bearcat quarterback Colby Middleton this evening. Middleton averages 90.5 rushing yards per game, recording 17 scores on the ground. He’s also thrown for 13 TDs.
Chase County vs. Cair Paravel
Chase County High School plays a District 2 game against Cair Paravel High School tonight. The Lions are 0-3 in district play, and the Bulldogs are 2-1 but 5-1 overall. Chase County is coming off a big win against District 2 team Lyndon. Look for Chase County back Mitch Budke to have a big night. He dropped 219 on Lyndon last Friday.
Lebo High School faces Marmaton Valley High School (3-3) in a DII District 1 matchup. The 4-2 Wolves cruised past Hartford last week as Marmaton Valley was hammered by Crest 74-26. Lebo is 3-0 in district games, and a win here will set it up for a huge showdown with Crest next Friday.
Hartford (0-6) will attempt to win its first game of 2022 against St. Paul High School (3-3). The Jaguars have scored 58 points in its last two games, only accumulating 12 points in the first four weeks of play.
