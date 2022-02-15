Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State men’s basketball team shot 67% from the field in the first half and then built on the lead in the second half on the way to a 90-71 victory over Lincoln on Saturday afternoon in White Auditorium.
The Blue Tigers scored the first three points of the game and led 12-11 with 15:20 left in the first half. Tray Buchanan jump-started an 8-0 run with a pair of free throws at the 15-minute mark and two and a half minutes later, Gage McGuire ended it with a layup to give the Hornets a 19-12 lead.
Lincoln would fight back and tie the game at 23-23 on John Gaines’ 3-pointer with 8:02 left in the half. Emporia State answered with a 16-4 run to go up 39-27 on a Kaden Evans 3-pointer coming out of the final media time out with 4:25 left.
A 6-0 run brought the Blue Tigers back to within six when they took advantage of three straight Hornet turnovers. Chuck Wilson scored with 2:04 left to make it 39-33 but the Hornets would score the final nine points of the half as Jumah’Ri Turner’s 3-pointer gave Emporia State a 48-33 lead heading into the locker rooms.
Emporia State scored the first six points of the second half with Mayuom Buom ending what would become a 15-0 run with a dunk at the 18:41 mark to give the Hornets a 54-33 lead.
The closest Lincoln would get the rest of the night was within 14 points at 77-63 with 6:24 left on a Ni’Seann Rigmaiden jumper. On the ensuing possession, Buchanan was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws to start a 10-0 run for the Hornets. When it was finished, they had matched their biggest lead of the night at 24 points, 87-63, with 3:50 left before settling for the 90-71 victory.
Buchanan and Turner each scored 24 points while Buom added 15 points on 4 of 4 shooting from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Brenden Van Dyke scored 13 points with a game-high eight rebounds.
Emporia State will be back in action on Thursday when it travels to Maryville, Missouri, for the rematch with No. 2 Northwest Missouri. Tip-off in Bearcat Arena is set for 7:30 p.m.
NOTES
Emporia State has won 18 games for the first time since 2013-14.
With his 24 points, Buchanan moved past Robbie Ballard (630 points in 27 games in 2002-03) for sixth on the Emporia State single-season scoring list with 652 points. Next on the list is Brian Robinson with 666 points in 31 games in his sophomore year of 1983-84.
With his 12 free throws, Buchanan moved into a tie with John Hughes (197 FTM in 1984-85) for second on the Emporia State single-season list for made free throws. The school record is 209 set by Marvin Chatman in 1986-87.
