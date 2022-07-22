Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Ben Gardner put it simply in a tweet this week: “I miss snow.”
The closest thing to that in the Emporia area this weekend will be sno-cones. They could help you deal with a new heat advisory.
The advisory lasts from 12 noon Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday, with “peak heat index values of 102-109 expected,” the National Weather Service said Friday morning.
Emporia is expected to be on the low side, at 104 degrees Friday and Saturday and 103 Sunday. Topeka could be higher, at 107.
But a cold front is coming to provide some relief. It should enter northern Kansas Sunday, then head south to Emporia after midnight.
A 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms exists before dawn Monday. Any rain should end by 1 p.m. Then a slight chance returns Tuesday afternoon.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high of 101 Thursday, making three triple-digit days there in the last seven. Cottonwood Falls was cooler, at 94.
