A respected pharmacist who spent more than 50 years serving the community from downtown Emporia passed away last week.

Glen Hadaway, who opened Graves Drug Store in June 1972, died on July 13. He was 81.

Tags

(1) comment

create
create

What a great article on Glen Hadaway. I remember first going to Graves when I arrived in Emporia, and how happy I was to see the arrangement of products. I had worked at just such a neighborhood drugstore as a teen, and in fact was trained there as a pharmacy tech in later years. The layout of the store was completely familiar. Products were the same too. For many, many years I could find my brand of makeup there and the exact shade. RIP Glen, thanks for all your great service as a business owner and a community minded man of good faith.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.