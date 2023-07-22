A respected pharmacist who spent more than 50 years serving the community from downtown Emporia passed away last week.
Glen Hadaway, who opened Graves Drug Store in June 1972, died on July 13. He was 81.
Daughters Melissa Daniels and Ginger Snawerdt fondly remembered their father as hardworking family man, who loved taking care of his community. A quiet man with a serious exterior, Hadaway had a dry sense of humor that often bubbled underneath the surface.
“He was very serious but he did have that fun side of him,” Daniels said. “We didn’t see him being silly very often, but he could be.”
Hadaway grew up in Tulsa, Okla., graduating from Will Rogers High School in 1959. Snawerdt said their father joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation where he learned how to “drive big trucks.” From there, Hadaway studied pharmacy at the University of Oklahoma, where he developed his lifetime love of the Sooners, and graduated in just three-and-a-half years. On Aug. 15, 1964, he married Sharon Deacon, with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage. They had three children — Daniels, Snawerdt and Glen Hadaway II — and eight grandchildren.
The Hadaways first settled in Blackwell, Okla., where Hadaway partnered with Bill Graves, the owner of the Graves Drug Store chain. The partnership would result in a big move for the family, as they packed up and moved north to Emporia.
Friendly competitors
Longtime friend, colleague and retired pharmacist Don Hill said he and Hadaway arrived in Emporia around the same time.
“He was very professional, very serious, but a good guy,” Hill said. “He was a good colleague.”
At the time, the business landscape was much different with no big chain pharmacies in town. There were as many as six or seven independent pharmacies in Emporia. Hill’s and Hadaway’s pharmarcies were two of those on Commercial Street, located just blocks away from each other.
“We were very cordial. We were competitors to be sure, but it was always professional,” Hill said. “And our friendship really started serendipitously.”
Snawerdt said her father did worry when a large superstore offering pharmacy services came to town. Offering medications below cost and forcing independent pharmacies out of business, Hadaway stayed firm in his support of the “little guy.”
“He always looked out for the little guy and would not shop at this superstore for any reason,” Snawerdt said. “He never stopped supporting Emporia and his community despite the allure the superstore had. Many of his customers were loyal to him and remembered his dedication to Emporia. ... He knew [the superstore] would eliminate businesses. He had to deploy tactics like developing personal relationships with nurses, relationships with nursing homes, implementing cash and check only policies so he could maintain lower prices and making sure people traded locally.”
And, although it was a struggle, it worked. Hadaway’s Graves and Hill’s The Medicine Shoppes would be the last standing independent pharmacists in Emporia, until Hill retired seven years ago. Now, Amber Haag has continued Hill’s legacy with Haag Pharmacy.
Hill said it was Hadaway’s dedication to his customers, as well as the value he offered to them, kept his business thriving even as larger competitors came to town.
“Convenience matters to the consumer and Graves is the closest pharmacy to a big chunk of Emporia,” he said. “That’s still important. They’re open convenient hours. They offer value in terms of their pricing strategies. But probably the most important is, it’s a relationship business. Glen was a great model for his colleagues and staff to value relationships with the people who walked through their front door. He saw them as friends, rather than customers.”
His dedication to customers would sometimes come at the expense of his time with family, but both Daniels and Snawerdt said their father found creative ways to spend time with his loved ones.
“The pharmacy was his baby, it was his hobby and that was what gave him life,” Daniels said. “He worked all the time. ... To be honest with you, whenever I needed something I could go to the store. He came home for meals which, that’s probably the only time you can sit there and talk anyway. So, I got to spend a ton of time with my dad. ... That was his love language. I remember having meals at the pharmacy on the ground when we were little because my dad had to work late.”
‘A wonderful mentor’
Both Hill and Hadaway would frequent Emporia’s breakfast spot at the time — the Ramada Inn — on Saturday mornings.
“There were two or three other people who would always be there, and it just sort of became a thing,” Hill said. “Saturday morning breakfast.”
The friends had gotten together for breakfast just two weeks ago.
“I really enjoyed his company,” Hill said. “He was a great conversationalist. He was exceptionally well-read, and a really solid historian. Those things were, among others, the types of conversations we had.”
Hill said Hadaway’s love for books may well have lead him to open the former Town Crier Bookstore in May 1991. Located at 716 Commercial St., the bookstore served as a community hub for 24 years before closing in 2015.
“Glen Hadaway was one of those people that, once you broke that wall he kind of had up, he was going to be your friend and do anything for you for the rest of your life,” said Becky Smith, who managed the bookstore. “He was actually a fabulous boss, and taught me a lot of about how to run a business, and how to have great employees, and how to empower your employees. We became friends.”
An avid bridge player, Hadaway even taught one of Smith’s children how to play the strategy-based card game.
“He really became a wonderful mentor for all those years, and he was really somebody that you could rely on,” she said. “If he told me he was going to do something, you knew he was going to get it done.”
Hadaway’s employees at Graves shared Smith’s sentiments.
Bill Bays joined the pharmacy staff in Oct. 1996. Although he was already an experienced pharmacist, he didn’t have much experience working in independent pharmacies.
“Glen taught me a lot about how to be a community pharmacist,” he said. “He taught me a lot about how to treat people, how to treat customers. He was a mentor, and he gave me a lot of support.”
In 2007, Hadaway approached Bays about becoming a partner in the pharmacy. Bays had already decided that he wanted to stay in Emporia and accepted the offer.
“I believe that I was put here for a reason,” he said. “I believe in the providence of God and I believe I was put here under the providence of God, not only for my family, but for the store itself. It’s part of my mission in life to be here and do the best I can. There was no hesitation.”
Sandy Barnt, who may have the distinction of being Hadaway’s longest-running employee, came to work for him in 1975 as a college student and never felt the need to leave.
“He was a great boss. He would do anything for anybody, support you in anyway he could,” she said. “He was my support system. That’s just the way he was.”
Barnt said it felt surreal not seeing the pharmacist at the drug store. For decades, she and Hadaway would chat in the mornings about everything and anything. He was always a joy to talk to, she said, and had interesting things to discuss.
“We would just talk about world events and things that were going on,” she said. “He was a very intelligent man and he could tell you the history of this world, this country.”
High standards
“Dad had a high standard for everyone and you didn’t want to disappoint him,” Daniels said.
Still, beneath that exterior was a dry sense of humor. Evidence of that sense of humor could be seen on local television during advertisements for Graves.
“They were silly and over the top often times,” Snawerdt said. “He even pulled his truck in through the front doors and joked about drive-thru service.”
“The commercials were definitely a hit,” Daniels said with a laugh. “I’m glad I wasn’t too young to be embarrassed.”
Smith said Hadaway represented stability to many over the years, too.
“My great-grandparents, remembered him as their pharmacist before they had passed away, and then my grandparents and my parents and us,” she said. “He just always had this stability behind the counter, and he knew your family history and he knew what you needed and he could help you.
“He was willing to go out of his way, too, if you needed to call Graves after hours, or if you were sick and you needed something. Glen was going to take care of you. He wasn’t gonna leave you hanging and I think that’s why everybody just kept returning to him.”
Bays said those high standards for service will remain at Graves Drug Store, which he said will remain where it is today.
“I worked for the chains 25 - 30 years ago and I never felt like when I was working for the chains that I was part of the community,” he said. “I felt like I owed my efforts to the company, rather than the community. I think an independent pharmacist is a part of the community and that’s who we answer to. That’s a big difference and that’s what’s allowed us to survive.”
Bays said he wants the community to know that everyone at Graves Drug Store is committed to continuing what Hadaway started, with as much care and compassion as he did over the years.
“This operation was his life’s work and those of us that have stuck with him for all these years know that,” he said. “We are going to do our darndest to continue that legacy in his name. His spirit is always going to be with us in a certain way, because it’s been almost 27 years of working almost every day with this person, so a lot of that is embedded in me. We’re going to do our very best to continue what he started.”
A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. July 29, at First United Methodist Church in Emporia. The family asks that contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo in lieu of flowers.
What a great article on Glen Hadaway. I remember first going to Graves when I arrived in Emporia, and how happy I was to see the arrangement of products. I had worked at just such a neighborhood drugstore as a teen, and in fact was trained there as a pharmacy tech in later years. The layout of the store was completely familiar. Products were the same too. For many, many years I could find my brand of makeup there and the exact shade. RIP Glen, thanks for all your great service as a business owner and a community minded man of good faith.
