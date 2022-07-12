The Second annual Bryan Douglas Memorial Softball tournament was held on Saturday at Santa Fe Park.
This event began last year in memory of Bryan Douglas, who passed away in March of 2021 following a battle with kidney cancer. He owned Douglas Chiropractic Center in Emporia.
Sandy and Gary Loucks organized this tournament in honor of Douglas because they used to play softball together and wanted to do something in his memory.
“We played ball with Lori and Bryan decades ago, and we were pretty good friends with them, and it was actually Gary’s idea,” Sandy Loucks said. “He said ‘I want to do something in honor of him because he loved softball.’ And then we got with Lori and she was like, ‘I love it.’”
Each year, one Emporian who is battling cancer is chosen to recieve the money that is raised at the tournament. This year, Jennifer Myers was chosen. Myers is currently battling Stage 4 Uterine cancer.
Money was raised in various ways, including through donations, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction.
Lori Douglas, Bryan’s wife, said that the support of the community has helped them greatly.
“We were supported very much by the community when we were going through this journey,” Douglas said. “Without the community, we wouldn’t have been able to do it, so it’s an honor for us to pay it forward to another family.”
Douglas also said that Bryan would have been humbled to see everyone’s support and that he would have enjoyed watching his son, Skyler Douglas, play in the tournament.
“He would have been humbled,” Douglas said. “He loved helping people but it was always behind the scenes, but definitely honored. He would have enjoyed it. My son has a team in it so he would’ve liked watching all of those boys play because he coached them. He would be smiling.”
With five teams playing in the tournament this year, the turnout wasn’t as great as last year, but Gary Loucks expects to build it back up in upcoming years.
“Well it’s down a little this year from last year, but I think, you know, with everything that’s been going on, we’ll build it back up,” he said. “It’s a great event.”
DC Crew II won the tournament this year.
