Twelve-year-old Emporia native Milo Rangel will be competing at the PDGA junior world championships this week in Peoria, Illinois.
Rangel has been playing the sport for about two years. His father, Issac, picked up the sport about four years ago. It was not something his son wanted to do right away.
“Milo would just follow me around the park and not really wanting to play, but he would tag along,” Issac Rangel said. “I never pressured him into playing, it was really my thing to do just to get out of the house.
“But about two years ago, he told me he wanted to try to play. I gave him a few discs and he started to throw them around and I kind of noticed he had a natural talent for the game because he picked it up really quick.”
Milo started to play in tournaments last year and picked up about eight wins in 20 tournaments, staying within Kansas and playing in locations such as Topeka and McPherson. The invites for junior worlds first go to the highest-rated players. The second tier, which Rangel qualified for, is based on points gained from playing in tournaments the prior year.
Milo has been playing in some bigger tournaments this year. One of them was the Glass Blown Open, where he was one of the youngest players there.
There are three divisions of play at junior worlds: 12 and under, 15 and under and 18 and under. Milo turned 12 in April, so this will be his first and only year playing in the 12 and under division. Players are able to participate in junior worlds through age 18 as long as they have yet to turn pro.
Issac Rangel is a part of Team Esco and knows Lupe Esquivel Jr. and his son, Isaiah. The Esquivels have been coaching Milo, and Rangel feels having the connection to Emporia and the disc golf community in town has only helped.
“Isaiah won junior worlds as a 15-year-old and Lupe Jr. compares Milo to him a lot,” Issac said. “He says they are on similar paths, and that gives me a lot of confidence and lets me know we’re in the right sport.”
Born and raised in Emporia, Milo played a lot of sports growing up — football, wrestling, basketball and baseball — and was really good at football. But a year ago, he told Issac he wanted to focus 100% on disc golf and that’s all he’s been doing since then.
Issac felt things could be special when he noticed Milo practicing on his own.
“At the very beginning, I noticed it when he started practicing on his own,” Issac said. “He wouldn’t do that with any other sport. That’s when I thought that he really wanted to take this seriously and then when he started to beat adults at tournaments and outdriving them. A lot of them are surprised to learn he’s only 12 years old. He can take this really far if he wants to.”
Milo is home-schooled and typically studies year-round, which helps him get a lot of practice time. This week will be a different experience when he goes up against the best 12-year-olds from across the globe.
“It’ll definitely be the best competition he’s ever faced,” Issac said. “There’s not a lot of kids entering tournaments around here right now, so this will be the most kids his age that he’s ever played against. I’ll be pretty awesome to see where he sits at.”
As for Milo, he’s ready to see what the experience is going to be like.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited to be there and see what this is going to be like,” he said.
