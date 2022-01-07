A potential buyer is working through the process of purchasing Plumb Place.
Plumb Place Steering Committee director Mickey Edwards said that Olpe State Bank – which is handling all of Plumb Place’s assets – is working with an unidentified buyer to get the property sold.
“The only thing we know about the buyer at this point is it’s somebody that has some experience in preserving older homes, so we feel pretty good about it,” Edwards said.
Built by Preston B. Plumb in 1870, the house was donated to the Emporia community in 1920 to serve women with low incomes in various capacities. However, Plumb Place closed its doors in Dec. 2020 due to ongoing financial issues.
Meanwhile, the steering committee, as well as the Plumb Place Board of Directors, plans to continue the work that the organization has been doing for years.
Olpe State Bank took bids on the Plumb Place building through mid-December. While Edwards said she didn’t know what the potential buyer planned to do with the property, she said that the sale would be an important step in allowing the organization to get back on its feet again.
“It’s really an integral step in reestablishing services for our community,” she said. “The types of housing services that Plumb Place has provided in the past, it takes financial resources to be able to do that. Without those resources, we really don’t have very far to go besides just continuing to fundraise. It will give us a little shot in the arm that we need to get services reestablished, and a facility or staff members or whatever the board decides is their first step.”
Edwards said that even when there isn’t much about Plumb Place in the news, the organization is carrying its momentum forward behind the scenes.
“The Plumb Place board has been meeting regularly since they were named; we are awaiting their official appointment by the court at the next court hearing,” she said. “Once that happens, they can really get to moving pretty quickly on laying the foundation, laying the groundwork to revitalize the agency and get it on its path to serving those in need again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.