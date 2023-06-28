The CareArc Board of Directors had much to celebrate following positive results from its audit and staff satisfaction survey during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The board received the results of its audit from FORVIS, a consulting firm out of Springfield, Mo. Nicole Troutman with FORVIS reported that nothing in the audit raised a red flag that CareArc was not in a good financial state.
The only finding, she added, was an error in CareArc’s sliding scale fees, which allowed insured patients on the sliding scale to receive a higher discount than those charged a slide A nominal fee, the highest discount area. The error, which was a result of the clinic’s new patient records software, Epic, has now been fixed.
In the overall audit, Troutman said CareArc was in a good cash position with $4.7 million in reserves. Compared to last year, CareArc’s operating revenue went down slightly, however Troutman said that was not unexpected as COVID funding dwindled this year while operating expenses went up.
The board also discussed the results of its staff satisfaction survey.
CEO Renee Hivley said past satisfaction surveys have not yielded good results. However, this year, the survey brought back more positive comments.
“We have been working very hard, internally, to try to change things here at CareArc,” Hively said. “This year, I have to say that the negative comments we received were very minimal compared to previous years and there were more positive comments.”
Staff concerns included a lack of clear delineation of job responsibilities, disciplinary actions and management transparency. Positives included a culture of respect, open lines of communication and a good work/life balance.
Hively said she attributes the change in staff satisfaction to the team CareArc is building.
“Our staff, our medical team, our dental team, the people we are hiring, I think makes a big difference,” she said.
The CareArc Board of Directors will meet again July 25 at noon.
