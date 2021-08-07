MATFIELD GREEN — An internationally recognized photographer who spent nearly three decades snapping photos of her parents waving goodbye, shared the collection — now compiled into a popular book — during a recent visit to Matfield Green.
Deanna Dikeman, now based in Kansas City, Mo., took photos of her parents at their Sioux City, Iowa home over the course of 27 years. When she took the first photograph in 1991, Dikeman didn’t intend for it to become a collection.
“The first one was just kind of a fluke,” she said. “The second one, I was just kind of taking pictures of mom and dad and I knew that was kind of a little project of them and their lives, but it wasn’t specifically about ‘goodbye.’ I just took a picture.”
Dikeman, who said she always felt jealous of people who live close to family, had been feeling bad about leaving her parents again. She would continue to take photos of her parents over the years — washing dishes, mowing the lawn, sitting on the patio.
And waving goodbye.
It wasn’t until nearly 17 years later that Dikeman realized she had created a larger project.
“I got this award, the United States Artists Booth Fellowship, and I had some funds and everybody said, ‘Make a book,’” she said. “I started going through all my pictures and as I went through the pictures, I kind of started seeing what I had done.”
Seventeen years of photos told the story of her parents at their Sioux City home. Dikeman decided to keep going. She continued the project another 10 years, capturing the loss the family would experience over the years. For years, Dikeman’s photos showed her parents waving at her, side-by-side.
Her father’s final photo would be taken in 2009. Dikeman’s mother appears alone in some photos after that. Sometimes she’s with other family members until her final photo in 2017.
Dikeman’s last photo in the collection is a shot of her parents’ home in the fall, yellow leaves scattered on the ground. But unlike every other photograph in the collection, no one is standing in front of the house this time.
“I was in tears when I took that picture because I knew what it meant and I knew it was the end of the project,” Dikeman said. “I kind of walked around the driveway for about 45 minutes to take one picture. That one was more than a snapshot. It was kind of like a little meditation in the driveway for me.”
Last year amid pandemic lockdowns, she began going through the pictures again. The result was “Leaving and Waving” — a 112-page hardcover collection of photographs. The first printing was published in March 2021 and sold out by May.
A second printing is now underway.
Dikeman was invited to Matfield Green by Cindy Hoedel to speak as part of the Matfield Green Works summer workshop series. Believing the little arts community to be a “magical place,” Dikeman agreed.
“It was a small, intimate group in a studio and I just sat on a stool. My dog was there on the floor,” she said with a laugh. “I was comfortable; it was like we were all sitting in a house just chatting about things. A few people shared what they thought and of course I was really touched that they all came out to see me. Everyone has just been so welcoming and appreciative and interested and they shared their stories.”
Hoedel said Dikeman’s photographs were powerful and relevant to a world currently entrenched in a public health crisis.
“The significance of that every goodbye can be the last one — if your parents live far away and then for COVID to happen — I think for the first time in a lot of our lives we started seeing people waving goodbyes, often behind glass,” she said. “And it’s heart-wrenching. I think that’s the reason why her work right now, at this moment, is a gift to the world.”
Hoedel said that spoke to the power of Dikeman’s photographs to invoke that type of emotion.
“When I look at her pictures, they just stab me straight in the heart,” she said. “I have pictures of my own parents, snapshots, and I look at them but my emotional attachment to them is they’re my parents. It takes a real artist, like Deanna, to when I look at a picture of her parents and I’ve never met those people and I’m so moved. It’s just the power of her art.”
That’s part of the objective of the summer workshop series, too, Hoedel said. Being able to bring people together to experience and meet different artists is a “remarkable” opportunity, especially after lockdowns.
“People really suffered from that loss of community, so for them to be able to come together and meet new friends and look at this beautiful artwork kind of speaks powerfully to the moment we’re all experiencing now during the pandemic,” she said.
To learn more about Dikeman, visit www.deannadikeman.com.
“Leaving and Waving” is available for preorder from https://www.citizeneditions.com/collections/forthcoming/products/leaving-and-waving-by-deanna-dikeman.
