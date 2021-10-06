The Emporia Gazette
Booster shots are now at Newman Regional Health for people seeking protection from the coronavirus.
A statement from the hospital said third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available for eligible patients on from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 8 a.m. - noon Thursdays.
Appointments for a vaccination can be made online at newmanrh.org/covid19vaccine, through the hospital’s patient portal or by calling 620-343-6801.
As of Monday morning, about 54% of Lyon County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 50% are fully vaccinated.
Lyon County Public Health counted 5,249 COVID-19 cases, with a record high 240 patients hospitalized with the virus. The virus is blamed for 91 deaths.
Johnson & Johnson filed data Tuesday seeking federal approval of its own COVID-19 booster shot.
