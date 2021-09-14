The Kansas Department of Transportation revised its original blasting schedule along K-31, to begin on Wednesday and last until September 24. One blast will occur every other day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting, according to a release from KDOT.
The project is a continuation of a series of controlled blasts as a part of the realignment of K-31 that began on August 11-27. Drivers should expect a 15 minute delay.
Blasts will take place along K-31 approximately four miles east of Osage City, at locations between Lewelling Road and just east of Morrill Road
Access to the 1.5-mile stretch of K-31 will be closed for up to 15 minutes at a time while blasts take place. Flaggers will stop traffic around the blasting area three minutes prior to a blast. Traffic will be released as soon as the all clear signal is given.
Pre- and post-blast audible sirens will also be sounded: three short sirens one minute prior to the blast and one long siren after the area is all clear.
There will be no blasts on the weekends.
Motorists will see warning signs when driving through the highway work zone. For more information on road construction projects across Kansas goto www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
