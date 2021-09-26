Dirt was flying and engines were revving at the Lyon County Fairgrounds during the belated return of the Truck and Tractor Pull Sunday evening.
The NK Pullers Truck and Tractor Pullers Association event was a rescheduled from the 2021 Lyon County Fair after torrential rains forced the cancellation of the event in August.
Souped-up tractors and trucks took turns hauling a weight transfer sled down the track, pulling varying weight loads with each class.
Results from the event will be available soon.
