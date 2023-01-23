The Flint Hills League Shootout Tournament wrapped up Saturday, with area teams experiencing disappointing outcomes.
The Chase County High School boys basketball team fell short of its bid to secure a third-place finish in the tournament, losing to Mission Valley Saturday, 51-50. The Bulldogs are currently 10-3 on the season.
Chase County beat Council Grove in the first game out but lost to Osage City High School last Friday, moving to the weekend’s consolation game.
Lyndon High School got by Osage City in the final, 64-54, claiming the 2023 boys FHL Shoot Out Tournament championship.
The Chase County Lady Bulldogs also lost their third-place consolation contest Saturday. They were defeated by Council Grove High School, 35-33. The Lady Bulldogs have lost four out of five after starting the season 8-0 and now reside at 9-4. Chase County defeated Lyndon in its first game but was on the wrong end of a close contest against Osage City last Thursday.
The Northern Heights High School girls dropped its game to Lyndon High School Saturday, 44-33, placing fifth in the tournament. The Lady Cats fall to 5-6. Northern Heights began the Shoot Out with a loss to Council Grove but came back Thursday, beating Central Heights High School.
Mission Valley defeated Osage City High School Saturday, 46-27, to win the girls 2023 FHL Shoot Out Tournament.
