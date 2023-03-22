Emporia State is hosting its annual John “Doc” Baxter Fried Taco Fundraiser on Wednesday.
The event is taking place at the Didde Catholic Campus Center on Emporia State’s Campus.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Emporia State is hosting its annual John “Doc” Baxter Fried Taco Fundraiser on Wednesday.
The event is taking place at the Didde Catholic Campus Center on Emporia State’s Campus.
“We had a pretty early rush with the Credit Union getting 60 tacos and another group getting 30,” said Matthew Howe, who is the ESU Athletic Training Program Director. “We had 150 pre-orders so we knew going in that we would have people coming in right away at 11.”
People have multiple options when it comes to how many tacos they can purchase. They can buy one taco for $3, two for $5, six for $15 and 12 for $30. The event will go until 6:30 or they sell all 1,500 tacos. People can order ahead or walk in. Funds raised will go toward the John “Doc” Baxter scholarship for students in the ESU athletic training program.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.