The Emporia State University Department of Nursing is celebrating 100 years of nursing education. On March 1, 1922, the school opened its doors to its first students and began a longstanding legacy of providing future nurses with the skills they need for the future.
The nursing school was originally a training program within what was then Newman Memorial Hospital. The hospital also opened in March 1922.
“They had their first five students in nursing program on March 1 and [the hospital] opened a few days later,” said Mary Mitsui, interim chair of the nursing department. “It’s just so exciting. We’ve been thinking about this for the past two years.”
Twenty-one days after the school was founded, The Gazette reported that the hospital’s nursing staff had increased to 16 — including student nurses, instructors and graduates.
Its first superintendent, Cora A. Miller, told The Emporia Gazette in Feb. 1922 that a training school for nurses would be started at the hospital.
A Lyons native who received training at the Medical and Surgical Sanitarium and Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Miller was noted to have had “extensive experience in hospital work” in a variety of roles. She was a supervisor, instructor, superintendent and a nurse prior to coming to Emporia.
Applicants at the time had to be at least 18 years old with one year of high school education, or its equivalent, under their belts. Prospective students “should be of good moral character and of good physical and mental health,” The Gazette reported.
The two-and-a-half year program brought students through a rigorous curriculum in a variety of subjects and areas. The program was designed under state standards for practice to train “young women for the care of the sick.”
“The training school will train young women thoroughly in every department,” Miller told The Gazette in 1922. “Young women of experience and competence, graduates of hospitals of high standing, will be selected as supervisors of departments.”
Graduates received a diploma and would then be eligible to take the state licensure exam to become registered nurses. Mitsui was a graduate of the last diploma class in 1993, before the baccalaureate program was started in 1995.
“It was an excellent program,” she said. “The only reason it closed is because its time had just come to an end. We needed to advance the profession of nursing and the best way to do that was to bring the nursing education up to the baccalaureate level.”
Mitsui said the program in 1922 would have been “very much an apprenticeship.”
“They needed those nursing students to help run the hospital,” she said. “They had long shifts and they worked about six days a week — maybe even six and a half days a week. Their lives were realy overtaken by the nursing program.”
In Dec. 1923, Miller announced that women ages 18 - 35 could apply for a three-year course. Room and board, uniforms, laundry and the use of texts from the hospital library were provided throughout the course. Nurses were paid a monthly allowance of $8 the first year, $10 the second year and $12 the third.
For many years the nursing program remained a program of the hospital, though a partnership was in place with Emporia State. In 2014, the university took over the program’s operation completely. Prior to that, the school was still affiliated with the hospital and received Medicare funding to operate.
Today the program welcomes up to 50 prospective nurses twice a year. Several 2022 graduates said they were excited to earn their degrees during the program’s centennial celebration even if they didn’t immediately realize the significance. For the past few years Juliette Myers, Jace Blankenship and Meredith Regehr looked at the photos of past nursing school graduates that line the walls of Cora Miller Hall.
“I didn’t really realize, and I don’t think a lot of us realized, that it’s been around this long,” said Myers, a senior from Emporia. “There are so many pictures out there [on the walls] and I get to go up there.”
She said she wanted to go into nursing to help improve the healthcare system. ESU’s program gave her the tools she needed to make that happen, she said.
Blankenship, a senior from the Wichita area, agreed.
“The faculty-to-student ratio is really small compared to other places and they try really hard, if you’re focused on something, to give you as much information as possible,” he said, adding that he transferred to the program from Wichita State.
The 99% job placement rate and high NCLEX pass rates were also appealing.
Myers said faculty worked hard over the last two years to help students succeed when COVID-19 threw a wrench in the standard curriculum.
“That was the semester we learned to do a full body assessment and my full body assessment that semester was over Zoom on myself or on a teddy bear,” she said.
“Yes, it’s very much a big change,” Regehr agreed, saying she did her assessment on her father. “I was like, ‘OK, here’s my dad. This is my assessment.’ And then it was just a lot of unknowns also that whole time.”
Transitioning back to in-person learning was another win, Myers said.
“You can really tell they were focused on us coming back,” she said.
Although some adjustments had to be made, such as changing certain clinicals, each said they felt prepared to take on the state licensing exams and head into their careers.
Kari Hess, a professor in the nursing department and a graduate of the Newman diploma program, said this was an example of the school’s longstanding commitment to excellence.
“It’s nursing education excellence and we have a long tradition of it,” she said. “The community is invested in us and we’re invested in the community. ... We just want to thank everyone in the community for that.”
Lynnette Schreiner, also a professor in the department, said part of that support is in the form of scholarships. Those interested in sponsoring scholarships for the nursing program can contact the Emporia State University Foundation for details.
“Students appreciate those scholarships immensely,” she said.
Katelyn Haddock, an assistant professor of nursing, said there are some upcoming events to help celebrate the centennial anniversary.
From 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. May 6, the department will host a seminar at the Memorial Union Ballroom, with a hotdog lunch and tours of the department starting at 11:30 a.m. at Cora Miller Hall.
The tours will include virtual simluators and showcase student research.
“We really want to highlight the department,” she said.
For more information on the ESU Department of Nursing, visit www.emporia.edu/department-liberal-arts-sciences/department-nursing.
