Thanksgiving week can be hectic for many families. But at least the local weather will be calm.
The forecast for the Emporia area calls for relatively mild temperatures all week, with no threat of rain or snow.
Sunday's high in Emporia of 50 degrees is the middle of a warming trend. Highs should reach 59 Tuesday and Wednesday, cooling to 50 Thanksgiving Day as winds shift to the northwest.
The only thing that forecast could hurt is the precipitation report. While Emporia is well above normal for November, it's more than four inches below normal in moisture for the year.
A long-range forecast posted by the National Weather Service Monday shows Emporia has an equal chance for a wet or dry “meteorological winter,” between December and February. If anything, the odds favor drier conditions.
Near-normal temperatures are expected across the state during the winter months.
