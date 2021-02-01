Students of Leap of Faith Tae Martial Arts School participated in a kick-a-thon on Saturday to raise money for Shiloh Home of Hope. Participants sought donations or pledges-per-kick, then tested their endurance to raise more than $2,000.
“We’re pretty excited about how much we raised and we hope Shiloh is blessed by it,” said Loi Douglas, co-owner of Leap of Faith.
Shiloh is a non-denominational residential Christ-centered facility serving women who are experiencing crisis in their lives. Located at 615 Congress Street, the organization’s services are offered free of charge and is funded entirely by private donations.
The kick-a-thon is the brainchild of Annika Douglas, a black belt in tae kwan do and teacher at Leap of Faith, a family business.
“Because of Covid we couldn’t do our other fundraiser ideas, like a bake sale, and I’d seen other tae kwan do schools do something like this, so I figured we could do a kick-a-thon,” she said. “We’re good at kicking!”
Some students participated in the event in person at E:24/7 — the gym where Leap of Faith is located — while others participated virtually, getting in their kicks at home. As of press time, more than 25,000 kicks had been logged.
Even the youngest students were excited to participate; Jeremiah Lawhorn, age 3, added 500 kicks to the total with energy to spare.
“I’ve been so impressed with the kids,” Annika said. “Even when they’re bone tired, they keep going with a smile.”
The Douglases said the event surpassed their initial goals, both in the number of kicks and the amount raised.
“We wanted to bless Shiloh and give our kids something to do,” Loi said. “So many other events that we normally participate in were canceled - from competitions to exhibitions to community events. This lets us serve both purposes.”
More information about Leap of Faith Martial Arts School can be found at fb.com/LeapofFaithMartialArts.
So very proud of these students! And amazed at their stamina!
