The Emporia High School girls golf team finished second at the Maize South Invitational at Auburn Hills in Wichita on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans finished the nine-hole tournament with a team score of 179, six strokes behind first-place Maize.
Emporia had four top-15 finishers led by senior Oliva Eckert, who finished second with an even-par 36.
“Olivia played a very solid round from tee to green and made some key putts when she needed to,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “I’m really proud of her effort since she played with two of the top players in 5A and went toe-to-toe with them the whole round.”
Freshman Elise Eckert was seventh with 46, junior Ella Fessler took 10th with 47 and freshman Keilara Owens was tied for 15th with 50.
“Elise scraped together a decent round and hit the ball more consistently, but just a little off-line at key points,” Eckert said. “Ella played a steady round and remains our solid No. 3. She is getting closer to breaking through to new low scores.”
Andover freshman Regan Dusenberry won the individual with a 32, four strokes ahead of Olivia Eckert.
Eckert noted that Auburn Hills is “a very challenging course that played very long with the rain before we played.”
Emporia will play in the Centennial League tournament on Monday at Village Greens in Topeka.
