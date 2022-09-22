Ella Fessler

Ella Fessler putts on the ninth green at the Maize South Invitational on Thursday.

 Courtesy Rick Eckert

The Emporia High School girls golf team finished second at the Maize South Invitational at Auburn Hills in Wichita on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Spartans finished the nine-hole tournament with a team score of 179, six strokes behind first-place Maize.

