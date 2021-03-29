The Emporia girls swimming and diving team returns to action in 2021 after, like all spring sports, its 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. On a squad where few are swimmers and divers outside of the high school season, the transition back into the pool has not been without its challenges.
“It’s been tough already because, not having the ability to get into a pool, they’re tired,” said Spartan head coach Jamie Dawson. “They’re more tired than they’ve been, they’re more sore than they’ve ever been, and at this point, they don’t understand why they’re not where they were a year ago.”
Hailey Williams, a senior on the team, has been swimming since seventh grade and is used to practicing year-round. However, after last year’s high school and club seasons were nixed, she was unable to get back into the pool until the beginning of the 2021 high school season.
“It’s pretty rough, but Dawson’s been pretty nice to us,” Williams said.
Another senior, Emily Liehsing, swam her sophomore year but didn’t get to swim her junior year. She estimated that she only got into a pool five times from the premature end of last season until the start of this season.
“Even though I did practice a little bit, it was still really hard to get back into the swing of things, like trying to remember all of my strokes and all of the things that we’re supposed to do during practice,” Liehsing said. “It was pretty difficult, but Dawson’s made it way easier for us to get back into the swing of things.”
Dawson has tried to help her team understand that it’s natural for them to struggle at the beginning of a season like this one and remind them that other teams will be facing the same obstacles as they are.
“That’s been a big thing to overcome. It’s like, you’re not doing terrible, we just have a lot of ground to make up,” Dawson said. “One of the things I’ve already told them is, ‘Meets are always fun, and when we get into it, it’s fun. But the idea that [the first meet] isn’t about making a state time. If we do, awesome, [but] … it’s probably not going to happen. This is the first time you’ve got to do this in a year.’”
But things aren’t all doom and gloom for the Spartans. Dawson believes that once they make it through their first few meets, things will begin to feel familiar once more.
“That overcoming of everything that’s happened in the last year, this is kind of a cap on it,” she said. “It’s more normal than it has been, especially for them. … The hell of last year is kind of subsiding a little bit. We’re getting to do what we didn’t get to do last year and I think that’s going to be the bigger thing. I think there’s probably more emotion involved than they realize.”
Emporia has five seniors who, Dawson said, have the opportunity to come back this season for a “swan song”. She will look to them to be a critical backbone for the team.
“We have awesome leadership. We have five seniors and they know how practices work, they know how I operate,” she said. “I can stick them with a younger kid and they work really well. They’re just very good team players and that makes this season very easy. … With girls, you’ve always got to worry about, okay, what’s the dynamic between the team but then this girl and this girl? Girls are just different in that sense. We have been very blessed that we don’t have that issue. They all just get along.”
Her swimmers agreed.
“It’s like a family pretty much,” Williams said. “We don’t have drama or anything crazy and we all support each other.”
“On our team, we all have that in common, that we lost last year, so I think that makes it even more special for us to know that we’re gifted to be able to have this opportunity to swim together again,” Liehsing said. “And it’s just such a sweet group of girls and I want to get to know them as well as I can during this short period.”
Dawson said that the loss of last season has created a scenario where her freshman and sophomore swimmers both have the same amount of experience. While it isn’t particularly advantageous for a team to be lacking in experience, she acknowledged that a positive is that it has caused her swimmers to work harder to set themselves apart.
“There’s going to be a lot more inner competition among them,” Dawson said. “There isn’t going to be the old standard four of you that have always been on the varsity relay, that have always done this. It sparks some inner competition between them. … They’re going to get to that point where they’re going to say, ‘Oh, this kid’s brand new and they’ve got a lot of talent and I’m going to have to really step up my own game.’ Once we get into season conditioning and they realize, ‘I want to be on that state relay,’ there’s going to be a little more push between them all and that’s always awesome to have.”
Dawson said that, while she has state qualifiers on her team, the past year has been so unorthodox that it’s hard to predict what a reasonable measure of success should be. For this season, she will lean back on her ultimate goal as a coach.
“My philosophy has always been, if you come out, you learn a life skill and you have fun while you’re doing it, that’s success,” she said. “... We’ll make it to state in some things, but we can’t take all the kids to state, and so, for some of them, ‘Did you have fun? Did you get in better shape? Did you get healthier? Did you learn a new skill?’ And that’s how I would measure the success of any season.”
