There was only one area player to play in the Shrine Bowl this year: Emporia’s Bobby Trujillo.
The inside linebacker started the game for the East squad, which was led by Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider. Trujillo said he found out he made the team in December.
“I found out sometime in December,” Trujillo said. “I didn’t get picked initially and then Coach Rider called and asked if I wanted to play. That’s how that got started and I was excited to be there.”
Trujillo said the players spent the week leading up to last Saturday’s game in Hays, where this year’s event took place. The team would practice up to three times a day throughout the week as well as watch film. He also talked about how the Shriners, who are players who played in the game in previous years, would make them dinner.
“They were spoiling us a little bit,” he said, “but it was a cool experience.”
Trujillo noted the experience of getting to know players and coaches from other schools throughout the week was something he enjoyed leading up to the game.
“Ty Weber (from Washburn Rural) was one of the guys I had played against all four years and it was good to become friends with him,” Trujillo said. “Just getting to know the guys on the team, and some of the guys from the west team, was cool because we came in as strangers and we left as brothers. Even the coaches said I can call them up anytime and they would be there for me, so that’s pretty cool.”
The West won the game, 21-20, but the East squad mounted a comeback after being down by two scores early. Trujillo noted the crowd was something he hadn’t been a part of before and it was cool to play in a game in that type of environment.
“The game was really hype,” Trujillo said. “We were down 21-6 and then we scored two touchdowns and were all excited. The crowd brought the energy on both sides and I had a lot of family there as well. It was really cool to experience something like that.”
Trujillo is a second-generation Shrine Bowl member: his father, Robert, played in the game back in 1992. Both Trujillos played linebacker in the game and it’s a cool thing for father and son to have in common.
“It’s pretty cool,” Trujillo said. “We can now both call ourselves Shrine Bowl alums. Now we have two in the family and hopefully, we’ll get some more.”
The state of Kansas puts on the Shine Bowl to give high school seniors one final time together on the gridiron. It was a memorable experience for Trujillo both on and off the field, and he would recommend it to anyone.
“I would highly recommend this game to anyone,” Trujillo said. “You get to meet new people, not only players but also Shine Bowl alums. Just hearing some of their stories is really interesting and eye-opening, so I definitely recommend it.”
