Emporia State men's basketball guard Tray Buchanan earned MIAA Player of the Week honors for the fourth time this season and the second straight week on Monday.
No other Hornet has won the award four times in a single season.
Buchanan has averaged 27.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 17 games so far this season. His point average is the top mark in NCAA Division II, a full two points better than second-highest scorer Bryan Gonzalez of Puerto Rico-Bayamón. He has scored 20 points in 13 straight games and has eclipsed the 30-point mark five times this year.
He scored 23 Emporia State’s 74-59 win at Pittsburg State Thursday and 38 in an 85-72 winning effort at Missouri Southern on Saturday.
Buchanan also earned the league’s Player of the Week award last week after scoring 60 combined points in two wins.
The Hornets (14-3, 9-2 MIAA) have won seven games in a row and will return to action at Washburn at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
