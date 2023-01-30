Three Lady Hornets reached double figures as Emporia State defeated Rogers State 68-43 on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium.
Emporia State began the game on a 13-4 run that lasted nearly seven minutes which was capped by a Kylee Scheer three to give the Lady Hornets a nine-point lead. The Lady Hornets led the Hillcats 15-8 through the first quarter as Emporia State limited Rogers State to just four field goals in the opening period.
In the second quarter, Emporia State continued to build its lead to 31-16 lead with 3:27 remaining in the first half. Rogers State would cut the Lady Hornet lead to 34-26 entering the halftime break.
Following the half, the Lady Hornets opened the second half on a 9-2 scoring run that lasted nearly five minutes, as they regained their 15-point advantage. Emporia State maintained its advantage as they led the Hillcats 50-35 entering the fourth quarter, and outscored the Hillcats by 10 points in the final frame.
Jobe led all scorers with 23 points and was joined in double figures by Victoria Price and Ehlaina Hartman who had 12 and 11 points, respectively. Hartman added to her 11 points with 12 rebounds which tied her career-high.
Emporia State (11-10, 6-9 MIAA) will travel to take on Northwest Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 2. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m.
