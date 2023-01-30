Tre’Zure Jobe

Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

Three Lady Hornets reached double figures as Emporia State defeated Rogers State 68-43 on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium.

Emporia State began the game on a 13-4 run that lasted nearly seven minutes which was capped by a Kylee Scheer three to give the Lady Hornets a nine-point lead. The Lady Hornets led the Hillcats 15-8 through the first quarter as Emporia State limited Rogers State to just four field goals in the opening period.

