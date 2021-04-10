Editor’s note: In celebration of Restaurant Month we are running a series of stories related to restaurants and the food industry business in our community. Today, we take a look at one of the longest running restaurants in Emporia.
The Emporia Country Club began more than 100 years ago in 1911, when a group of local businessmen began meeting at the Mit-Way Hotel to discuss the formation of such an establishment. According to the July 13, 1961 edition of The Emporia Gazette, a number of properties were discussed and viewed as a potential locations for the club before Anton Ptacek sold 105.34 acres of a 500-acre tract he owned west of Highway 99, just north of 18th Avenue, for $1,948.
The $15,000 clubhouse was opened in 1912 on New Year’s Eve, with a toast delivered by William Allen White and a number of “fancy” items on the menu including chicken turbot — a type of fish, contrary to the name — creamed potatoes and French peas.
The Gazette reported dinner services over the course of the next 45 years, but it wasn’t until 1957 that the country club would delve into more restaurant-style dining for its guests.
Longtime Emporian and club member Polly Sauder remembers the change well.
“We joined the country club as soon as we moved here,” she said, adding that she and her husband (Robert Sauder) moved to Emporia from Madison around 1954 or 1955. “We were able to eat there, but you had to call and tell them you were coming. As I remember, they had somebody there and you could go but it wasn’t like you were going into the dining room and sitting down and ordering. ... Before, we could call and say we were coming over. Sometimes we would just get hamburgers, but they would have the food so we could order it, but you couldn’t order from a menu.”
That changed in 1957 when the club hired Harold and Evelyn Henning as the new club managers and caterers. According to the Oct. 1, 1957 edition of The Gazette, the Hennings had 12 years of experience in the industry and brought new kitchen equipment and appliances, “16 cafe-type tables and the chairs to go with them.”
The Hennings expected to begin a “program of serving evening meals available to Country Club families without making reservations.” This restaurant-style service changed the entire atmosphere of the club, Sauder said.
“They were excellent,” she said of the Hennings. “We loved it and we had a group of friends who went, I think, every Saturday for years. We’d have a babysitter and go to the country club and it was full, it was busy. Sometimes you’d have to wait. I don’t think we made a reservation but you would just wait for a table. It was always really, really busy.”
Karen Sommers remembered the club being “the place” to bring the family on a Friday night.
“It was really the place where people would go,” she said. “Of course, they always had the specials. They would always have a family night on Thursdays with fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and stuff like that for the kids.”
Sauder still frequents the country club and the 1801 Restaurant, an EmporiYUM participating restaurant this year. While she said she misses dining upstairs where meal services were previously offered, she does like the newly renovated space.
“It’s nice down there; it’s totally different from what it was before,” she said. “Everything changes. It’s a totally different atmosphere, more casual, but that’s the way the world is.”
Today at the Club
From the outside looking in, one may think that not much has changed at the Emporia Country Club restaurant. But as one of the city’s longest-running dining establishments, it’s anything but business as usual at the 1801.
The 1801 Restaurant, located at 1801 Rural St. inside the Emporia Country Club, opened in 2018, after the club underwent major renovations. The dining area was moved downstairs, offering more seating, TVs, a full bar and an updated menu.
“A lot changed down there; it used to be a whole different layout,” said ECC General Manager Chris Herrig, noting that the new dining area is located in a space formerly occupied by the club’s pro shop. “They redid all of that and made it a straight hallway, added the kitchen, added the dining area.”
Today, the 1801 offers standard American cuisine — hamburgers, chicken strips, sandwiches. Sauder said the steaks are good, too.
It also offers a number of seasonal and special dishes created by Executive Chef Shane Withers, such as chicken parmesan sandwiches, Cuban sandwiches, strawberry poppyseed salads and more.
They also offer a variety of seafood dishes featuring salmon, catfish or shrimp.
While people may think you need to be a full member of the club to eat at the restaurant, Herrig said that’s not the case. ECC offers a $50 a month dining membership with a $50 food and drink minimum that allows anyone to come in and enjoy some time at the restaurant.
Something the restaurant is looking to bring back is the legendary brunches that many may remember frequenting over the years.
“We went to brunches all the time,” Sauder recalled. “We always went for Easter, Mother’s Day; and they were wonderful. They at one time had one every month but it was especially good for holidays or special days.”
Herrig said he would love to see the community come out during EmporiYUM Restaurant Month and check out the dining options.
“I just want Emporia to know that this is a real good setting for all ages. We have brunches on Sunday up here, not in 1801, more of an elegant buffet-type. We have things going on for younger members like drink and putt.”
1801 Kitchen is currently open 11 a.m. - 2 p.m./5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and closed Sunday and Monday.
The 1801 Bar is currently open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. It is closed Mondays.
