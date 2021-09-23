Looking to recover from a gut-punch loss, the road ahead doesn’t get easier for Emporia State and, in fact, leads to The Jungle -- that is, Carnie Smith Stadium and a tough matchup against Pittsburg State Saturday night.
The Hornets (2-1) were stunned by Missouri Western last week, falling 38-37 after leading the game 28-7 at halftime and having a 2-point conversion attempt come up inches short in the closing minutes.
For head coach Garin Higgins, the reason for the sudden collapse wasn’t complicated.
“We didn’t play for four quarters; it’s as simple as that,” he said.
Higgins said he believes some of his younger players didn’t realize how robust MIAA teams could be and perhaps even some of his veterans had forgotten after almost two years away from on-field competition.
Regardless, it was a learning opportunity for the Hornets, if an unpleasant one.
“You hate to be taught a lesson because you had to lose that game,” Higgins said. “We felt like we should have won the game. We just did not finish the game.”
The loss was deflating even for Emporia State’s leaders on and off the field. Senior linebacker Jace McDown said he was as “hurt” emotionally as he’d ever felt after a loss and that he didn’t feel like being the leader he usually is. However, by the time he woke up Sunday morning, he knew that it was time to get on with the rest of the season.
“We can go two different ways after this loss: we can let it affect the rest of our season and we can look back eight weeks from now and think, ‘Man, if we just would have won the game maybe we would have done this,’ or we can think eight weeks from now, ‘We used that loss to learn from and it propelled us to what we did going forward,’” he said.
The Hornets will have the chance to really put last week behind them on Saturday as they head southeast to take on Pittsburg State, a team they haven’t beaten since 2016.
The Gorillas (2-1) are fresh off a 48-17 route of Northeastern State last week. And while they were tripped up by No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney 38-17 in week two, they opened the season with a resounding 35-16 win at then-No. 13 Central Missouri.
Pittsburg State has a new skipper on the sideline after 10-year head coach Tim Beck was dismissed following the conclusion of the 2019 season.
The man in charge these days is Brian Wright, who took over the Gorillas program after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Toledo for four years. He also brings a measure of head coaching experience to the job: at the tail end of the 2013 season, he served as the interim leader at Florida Atlantic and led the Owls to four straight wins and bowl eligibility.
He’s already got Pittsburg State off to a good start, and Higgins knows that this Gorillas team is going to present a different look now than it has in previous years, although it will still be just as difficult to beat as usual.
“They do things differently offensively than what they’ve done before in the past, a little bit,” he said. “Defensively, they’re different in the fact that they’re more of a four-man front team more than they are a three-man front team. But it’s still the same in the fact that they got great players, good athletes, big offensive linemen, big interior defensive linemen. Besides schematically, what’s changed with them is not much.”
The Pittsburg State offense is led by sophomore quarterback Mak Sexton, who has thrown for 614 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through three games.
He is joined in the backfield by a committee of runnings backs with similar statistics. Caleb Lewis leads the way with 176 rushing yards on 37 attempts, while Tyler Adkins and Tucker Horak both have 146 yards, although Adkins has done it on 30 attempts and Horak on 23.
“They do a lot of different stuff,” McDown said. “It’s like -- I wouldn’t say pro-style, what they do. A lot of motions, they do a lot of shifts, they do a lot of tight, bunch stuff, they go under center, they’re really athletic on the outside, they’re really big upfront and the quarterback has a cannon.”
The Gorillas defense is seventh in the MIAA with 371.7 yards per game allowed. Meanwhile, Emporia State sophomore quarterback Braden Gleason leads the league with 325.3 passing yards per game, including nine touchdowns and just one interception.
While Higgins doesn’t consider Gleason’s statistics when assessing him, the head coach said he’s still incredibly pleased with his young quarterback’s performance thus far in his first season of being a full-time starter.
“He is dictating our offense,” Higgins said of Gleason. “He’s running it the way it needs to be ran. Does he miss throws? Yeah, he misses throws. Does he have the strongest arm in the conference? No, he doesn’t. But he knows our offense and what we need to do to be successful.”
The Hornets know they’ll be walking into a hostile environment at 7 p.m. Saturday night, and nobody knows that better than McDown. A product of Columbus, Kan. -- just 15 miles away from Pittsburg -- McDown’s family has had season tickets to Gorilla football games since he was 4 years old.
“I’ve been to The Jungle probably over 100 times in my life,” he said. “ … I love playing in good environments. … I think it’s way more fun than going somewhere that’s kind of dead, even if the fans are heckling you in a negative way. I think it’s fun to hear it and I think you can use that as fuel a bit sometimes.”
Higgins is also excited for the challenge of playing at Carnie Smith Stadium and is eager to see how his players respond to the first loss of the season.
“Get ready to play football, all right?” he said. “You’re a competitor. We just got beat. Let’s go compete this Saturday and play the best we can go play. Play hard, play for four quarters and play in a great environment. That’s the thing about Pitt State I love. … It’s big-time there. I love those type of games. It’s going to be loud. We know that. I love that type of stuff and I want our players to embrace that thing. Embrace it. Let’s go play. I’m ready.”
